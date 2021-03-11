Longtime Carbondale parks director Kathy Renfro announces retirement

CARBONDALE — After working most of her life in recreation, Kathy Renfro will retire from her post as the Park District’s executive director at the end of May.
Renfro’s retirement was announced Monday during the Park District Board’s Monday meeting.
Board President Carl Flowers said Thursday that the board hopes to interview interim director candidates in the next two weeks and begin a formal search for Renfro’s replacement by early fall.
Renfro, who became director in 2008, said she actually started working in her first park at the age of 14. As well as administrative roles, Renfro said she has also worked in maintenance and development for parks and as a lifeguard on Lake Michigan.
Renfro has worked for the Carbondale Park District in some capacity for more than 20 years. She worked from 1994 until 2001 at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale and left the district in 2001 to work in West Frankfort to develop its aquatic center before returning in 2007.
“It was a bit like coming home,” she said.
Reflecting on her time in parks, she said her work in recreation came from her interest in public land.
“I entered in this field because of the importance of public land and open space,” she said.
She said recreation is a way to encourage the public to interact with these spaces.
In her time managing Carbondale’s parks, Renfro said she also began to realize the connection between public health and public land. Renfro said this opened up the possibility of offering healthcare and vaccination opportunities through the district.
The Carbondale Park District is making a long-term plan, and its board wants to know what community members want and need from their park district over the next 10 years.
Renfro said one of the biggest things parks offer is a way to build community connections. Through programming Renfro said people are able to break out of their small social circles and meet new friends but also possibly learn about themselves, too.
She paraphrased philosopher Plato, saying that one can learn more about a person from an hour of play than they can from a lifetime of conversation.
Zenetta McDaniel Coleman, who was a park district commissioner from 2015 to 2019, thinks highly of Renfro in their time working together. Coleman said she saw deep commitment in Renfro.
“If you give all that you have into something that you love you can’t go wrong,” Coleman said.
Flowers said he’s known Renfro since her time at the golf course and has enjoyed working with her as the district’s executive director.
“She makes wise decisions,” Flowers said.
Flowers pointed to the development of Carbondale’s Super Splash Park as one of Renfro’s biggest achievements for the district.
“If it had not been for Kathy … it probably wouldn’t have gotten done,” Flowers said.
He said that the next director will have big shoes to fill and will be coming to the district at a time of change.
Discussions began in 2017 with Carbondale officials about the city absorbing some of the park district’s operations. There was recently a proposal sent to the district from the city council with ideas about how this would work. Flowers said navigating this and the district’s other challenges will be among the chief duties of Renfro’s replacement.
Carbondale’s City Council voted Tuesday to send its merger proposal to the Carbondale Park District, nearly two years after voters approved the city exploring merging operations.
Looking ahead, Renfro looks forward to engaging what she described as her inner-eight-year-old during retirement. When asked if she will find it hard being on the sidelines, she said she won’t be.
She looks forward to planning her days around the offerings the district has.
“I think it’s actually an opportunity to be more engaged,” Renfro said.
Renfro offered advice to her successor.
“Be a good listener and stay true to yourself,” she said.
But, above all else she said, “know your community.”
Those interested in applying for the interim executive director’s position are asked to contact Flowers at cflowers@carbondaleparkdistrict.com.
