Longtime Carbondale parks director Kathy Renfro announces retirement

She said recreation is a way to encourage the public to interact with these spaces.

In her time managing Carbondale’s parks, Renfro said she also began to realize the connection between public health and public land. Renfro said this opened up the possibility of offering healthcare and vaccination opportunities through the district.

+2 Carbondale Park District seeks public input on 10-year plan The Carbondale Park District is making a long-term plan, and its board wants to know what community members want and need from their park district over the next 10 years.

Renfro said one of the biggest things parks offer is a way to build community connections. Through programming Renfro said people are able to break out of their small social circles and meet new friends but also possibly learn about themselves, too.

She paraphrased philosopher Plato, saying that one can learn more about a person from an hour of play than they can from a lifetime of conversation.

Zenetta McDaniel Coleman, who was a park district commissioner from 2015 to 2019, thinks highly of Renfro in their time working together. Coleman said she saw deep commitment in Renfro.

“If you give all that you have into something that you love you can’t go wrong,” Coleman said.

Flowers said he’s known Renfro since her time at the golf course and has enjoyed working with her as the district’s executive director.

“She makes wise decisions,” Flowers said.