Longtime owner of northeast Carbondale barbershop Arnette's retires after 55 years

Arnette died in 1983, and Mason bought the business in 1985. “It wasn’t my idea — God just pushed me in that way,” he said. “God pushed me in the right direction.”

He has let his faith in God lead him in the business and tried to do the right thing, he said. He just tried to run the business the way Arnette taught him. It served Mason well. He said if you do what is right, God will take over.

“Since I’ve been doing that, my life has changed. I know it’s God. There’s no doubt,” he added.

Mason really has not had any trouble at the shop, even through some tough days in Carbondale. He always had a group of family and friends who were willing to stand up for him and with him.

He kept a gun at the shop for a while, but he decided to take it home because he knew he would not shoot anyone.

Milton McDaniel, a founder of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, grew up four blocks from the barbershop. McDaniel comes from a family with eight brothers, so trips to the barbershop were rare. Still, he remembers Arnette cutting his hair as a child.