Looking back: ‘Big Jim’ Thompson left a big impression on Southern Illinois

Around 1980, the sprawling fair property transitioned to the Jabr family, which were involved in a number of business ventures. The Jabrs were a “forward-thinking and imaginative family,” but the fair was dogged by the loss of the Hambletonian harness race in 1980 “and resentment that the fair had been parked in somebody’s international portfolio,” wrote John Croessman, then the managing editor of the Du Quoin Evening Call, in a 2010 article.

A divorce between Jean and Saad Jabr, which came with a division of assets, created further economic problems for their management of the fair. The Jabrs decided to put it up for sale about five years after taking it over.

But with mourning debt and a line of vendors itching to get paid, it seemed the state of Illinois could be the only realistic buyer. Thompson was interested, but the Jabrs wanted upwards of $3 million more than he was willing to let the state pay for it.

Negotiations stretched on so long that it wasn’t certain whether the fair would go on that year in 1985. Eventually, Jean Jabr asked Gilbert and his father, both attorneys, to step in and help. Two days before the start of the fair, the Gilberts met with senior members of the governor’s team at the Jabrs’ estate in Carbondale, according to Croessman’s report, which relied on a historical recounting of events from Gilbert.