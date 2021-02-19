Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's where to look.

CARBONDALE — After weeks of vaccine appointments being in short supply for residents of Jackson County, more appointments opened up this week for those who qualify for phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
First, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday that two mass vaccination clinics would open Friday in Jackson County, one at the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and the other at Carbondale Civic Center/City Hall. Then, Jackson County Health Department received an allotment of vaccinations that had to be used before Monday morning.
Jan Robinson, clinical administrator of SIU Family Medicine, received an email at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, asking if SIU School of Medicine could use doses of the vaccine.
Additional doses of the vaccine became available because the cold chain was broken. That meant the vaccine had to be administered within five days or it would have to be destroyed.
The staff of the medical school met at 5 p.m. to determine if and how they might use the vaccine. They decided they could vaccinate any staff, students or patients 65 and older. The next step was to get permission needed to host the clinic and keep the SIU Medicine building open over the weekend.
Robinson picked up the vaccine about noon on Thursday, but it wasn’t officially transferred to the School of Medicine until about 3:30 p.m. Once it was transferred to them, they could begin making appointments for vaccinations. They were given 72 vials of the vaccine, and each vial holds five or six doses.
“We began contacting our patients 65 and older to make sure we took care of our patients,” Robinson said. Then, they opened appointments to anyone else who met the criteria for Phase 1A and 1B.
One staff member created a live Google document so everyone could see when time slots were filled.
“We began calling and texting,” Robinson said. “We figured out how to make it happen.”
Robinson said the vaccine has to be used by 10:30 a.m. Monday. At that time, any leftover doses will be thrown away.
She said the staff has been great. The doctors and nurses are donating their time over the weekend to work in the vaccination clinic.
Teamwork was evident in the clinic on Friday afternoon. Donna Bryant prepared doses of the vaccine while Sarah Wilkins administered them to patients. Other staff registered patients and had them fill out the release forms. Patients were given several pages of information that explained they were getting the Pfizer vaccine.
Those receiving the vaccines were extremely grateful for the opportunity, often thanking the nurses and others while they waited the required 15 minutes after the receiving the vaccine.
“Here’s your vaccination card. You’ll need to bring this back when you get your second shot,” Wilkins said to patients as she handed them a record of the vaccine.
Patients will be contacted by phone for appointments for their second dose of vaccine.
Southern Illinois Healthcare also received 800 doses of the vaccine, according to a press release on Thursday. Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley confirmed they were from the same supply. SIH is offering the vaccine to patients 65 and older.
For a vaccine appointment, call SIU Family Medicine at 618-536-6621. Appointments are available at the Banterra Center and Carbondale City Hall mass vaccination sites and can be made at jchdonline.org.
