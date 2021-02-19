Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's where to look.

CARBONDALE — After weeks of vaccine appointments being in short supply for residents of Jackson County, more appointments opened up this week for those who qualify for phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

First, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday that two mass vaccination clinics would open Friday in Jackson County, one at the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and the other at Carbondale Civic Center/City Hall. Then, Jackson County Health Department received an allotment of vaccinations that had to be used before Monday morning.

Jan Robinson, clinical administrator of SIU Family Medicine, received an email at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, asking if SIU School of Medicine could use doses of the vaccine.

Additional doses of the vaccine became available because the cold chain was broken. That meant the vaccine had to be administered within five days or it would have to be destroyed.

The staff of the medical school met at 5 p.m. to determine if and how they might use the vaccine. They decided they could vaccinate any staff, students or patients 65 and older. The next step was to get permission needed to host the clinic and keep the SIU Medicine building open over the weekend.