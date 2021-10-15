Looking for some haunted spots in Southern Illinois? Here's a few.

Southern Illinois has some strange sites within the region. Are they haunted? Who knows?

The Rose Hotel

The hotel, at 10 Main St., Elizabethtown, is owned by Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and operates as a bed and breakfast. Built in 1820, it is the oldest active hotel in Illinois.

Former owner Sarah Rose is rumored to linger beyond the grave. Her ghost has supposedly been sighted walking in second-floor hallways and on the stairs. Items are moved during the night and guests have heard a disembodied female voice.

According to a posts on several online sites, guests have seen orbs and mist, had a face show up in the corner of a picture taken in June 2015, and had a radio turn on by itself in the middle of the night.

Biomat USA

The building, at 301 W. Main St., Carbondale, once served as Carbondale's stately cement post office and is currently home to a company that collects plasma from donors.

Weird things have happened in the building according to former employees, including a night janitor who became locked in a closet when he was the only one in the building.

Legend has it doors open and shut by themselves, and a huge chandelier in the lobby is reported to swing back and forth of its own volition. The form of a lady wearing a long dress has allegedly been spotted at times floating around the lobby and appeared behind an employee in a picture.

A current employee said the area is currently pretty calm.

Devils Bake Oven/Devil’s Backbone

The Grand Tower location has legends of ghostly activity since it was inhabited by Native Americans. Powerful rapids at the base of the rock have caused numerous deaths at nearby Devil's Backbone, a rocky ridge about a mile-and-a-half long at Grand Tower's northern edge. Devil's Backbone continued to thwart the most experienced riverboat captains, resulting in tragedies.

Ghost stories continued throughout the ages, including the story of a drowned wedding party that resurfaced from the river and foretold the coming of the Civil War and Esmerelda, the daughter of a prominent citizen in the mid-1800s who lived atop Devil's Bake Oven.

After a boiler explosion claimed the life of Esmerelda’s lover, she leaped to her death from the high cliff. While her home is long gone, some believe Esmerelda remains and appears as a fine mist and can be heard wailing, especially during thunderstorms.

The Hundley House

The house, 601 W. Main St., Carbondale, was the site of an unsolved murder in 1928. Former Carbondale Mayor J. Chas Hundley and his philanthropist wife, Luella, were gunned down in their home.

Speculation abounds with tales of shady connections the family may have had in the heyday of prohibition and mobsters. The only suspect was Hundley's son, who was allegedly involved in a bootlegging ring. He was never charged.

Guests and residents have reported ghostly activity continuously for the last seven decades. The porch swing allegedly starts swinging by itself on windless nights, pots and pans bang in the kitchen, doors open and close, and lights turn on and off by themselves.

Choate Mental Health Center

The center, in Anna, was built in 1869 and opened in 1875. Tunnels connect the various buildings on the campus.

The hospital is rumored to have been haunted for years. Patients and guests have witnessed apparitions, figures and faces in the windows. The tunnels are reported to be haunted, and at least one person who has ventured into the tunnels has felt like he was touched by something.

A patient was reportedly attacked by a “devil dog.” When an orderly opened the door to his room, the patient had scratches all over.

