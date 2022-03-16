Loren Klaus, first president of Shawnee Community College, dies at 93

Loren Klaus, the first president of Shawnee Community College died on Wednesday. He was 93.

Klaus was living in The Woodlands, Texas at the time of his passing, having recently moved there with his wife, Norma, from Glen Carbon.

Originally from Carlinville, Klaus worked as a teacher, coach and school principal prior to and had recently stepped down as superintendent of Unit 5 Community School District in McLean County to finish his doctorate when he was named president of what was then called Shawnee Junior College in 1968.

At Shawnee, he oversaw the temporary campus facility design and construction, hired administrators and instructors, coordinated course offerings, and, in his sixth year as president, the design and eventual construction of the permanent SCC facility. He served as president until 1987.

Klaus was honored by Shawnee Community College during the institution’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2017.

He held degrees from Blackburn College, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University. He and his wife, Norma, had been married 69 years. She, three children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive.

Plans for a memorial service and burial in Carlinville are pending.

