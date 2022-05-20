Louie's P&R: The heart of Herrin's Italian heritage

As Herrin recognizes and celebrates its Italian heritage, the community’s epicenter of all things Italian may very well be Louie’s P&R Italian Market.

For more than a century, Louie’s has enhanced the city’s connection to Italy through food and with a rich history. Those ties to the past are key to current owners Aaron and Julie Christ.

Both natives of the area who spent 20 years living in St. Louis prior to returning to Southern Illinois, the Christs purchased Louie’s P&R from the Gauldoni family who had operated the market for more than 60 years, but the establishment’s history goes back much further. First opened as a meat market and butcher shop in the 1890s, the business was originally known as D&R Market. A change in ownership led to a name change to P&R in 1950. Gualdoni bought the market in 1957, amending the name again to Louie’s P&R.

The history, the focus and the spirit of the market remains.

The Christs have used their experiences in St. Louis to expand and refine Louie’s product line to make the market reflective of those seen on “The Hill,” the St. Louis neighborhood rich with Italian restaurants, shops and culture.

“We’ve tried to bring that same feel here. Instead of just being a deli or a place for lunch, we want to be more. That’s why we have added the freezer case full of ravioli, tortellini and other pastas. We’re trying to expand on things while keeping all of the traditional things that have always been here,” Julie Christ said.

Visitors to the market will find a large selection of all things Italian: pastas, olive oils, sauces, cheeses and, of course, sausages.

Staff members freshly grind a number of sausage products on site. Aaron Christ says the recipes and techniques are generations-old and have stood the test of time.

“Sausages are handmade here several times each week,” Julie said. “We make them in four or five different flavors and we are probably best known for our salameat which is a very garlicy sausage that has been made here for more than 50 years. We still make it fresh every Wednesday.”

Like any market, shoppers can take their selections home, but Louie’s also is a deli, with a menu of all sorts of sandwiches, salads and more for grab-and-go or dine in. The hot salami sandwiches, prepared on Saturday mornings, always lead to a line of customers, often as deep as the market itself. That’s part of the appeal, Aaron Christ said.

“Most people don’t mind to wait in line. We’re kind of a meeting place where people talk about the community, their families and kids,” he explained.

It is that community which is important to the Christs and their customers, especially during Herrinfesta Italiana.

“When you come in, you’re definitely going to feel the 120 years of heritage and history here,” Aaron said.

