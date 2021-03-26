Lt. Gov. to visit Cairo vaccine site this weekend as region's rates remain behind state average

"That's amazing progress, but we must and will do more to get people protected," Stratton said in a statement.

The rates in Southern Illinois counties are as follows: 13.4% in Hardin County; 12.55% in Johnson County; 9.33% in Massac County; 10.99% in Pope County; 8.99% in Pulaski County; and 19.87% in Union County.

Ryder said there are numerous reasons behind the low numbers experienced in Alexander County.

First, they believe the population numbers are too high and may be based on old Census data, he said.

Secondly, the state numbers don’t account for residents who have received a vaccine across the river in Missouri.

As Southern Seven calls those on their vaccine waiting list to set up appointments, they are being told that some of them have been vaccinated in Missouri.

Ryder said there is some vaccine hesitancy in Alexander County and in Cairo, as well as overall mistrust of the medical community.

On March 19, Stratton told everyone that she felt a great sense of relief after getting her first dose of vaccine.

“I couldn’t wait to mark my calendar for April 6 when I get my second dose,” she said at the time.