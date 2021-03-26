Lt. Gov. to visit Cairo vaccine site this weekend as region's rates remain behind state average

CAIRO — Top state and local officials are pushing Southern Illinois residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the number of cases statewide begins to creep up again.
On Wednesday, the state reported 2,793 new cases of the coronavirus — and another 3,002 new cases on Friday, up considerably from weeks prior.
Nathan Ryder, contract tracing outreach coordinator with Southern Seven Health Department, said he is beginning to see counts increase in and surrounding states.
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will visit a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic at noon Saturday in Mighty Rivers Worship Center in Cairo. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We want to make sure that we are reaching residents in the communities they call home,” Stratton said in a statement ahead of Saturday's trip. “We hope this will reduce hesitancy and increase the number of people getting the vaccine.”
Southern Seven serves some of the most rural counties in the state, including several that have suffered from very low vaccination rates.
Only 4.2% of Alexander County’s 6,060 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.
Other counties served by Southern Seven are faring better, but most are below the state's average of 15.4%. Illinois has administered more than 5 million doses, according to Stratton's office, and the state remains one of the top states in the nation when it comes to mass vaccination sites.
"That's amazing progress, but we must and will do more to get people protected," Stratton said in a statement.
The rates in Southern Illinois counties are as follows: 13.4% in Hardin County; 12.55% in Johnson County; 9.33% in Massac County; 10.99% in Pope County; 8.99% in Pulaski County; and 19.87% in Union County.
Ryder said there are numerous reasons behind the low numbers experienced in Alexander County.
First, they believe the population numbers are too high and may be based on old Census data, he said.
Secondly, the state numbers don’t account for residents who have received a vaccine across the river in Missouri.
As Southern Seven calls those on their vaccine waiting list to set up appointments, they are being told that some of them have been vaccinated in Missouri.
Ryder said there is some vaccine hesitancy in Alexander County and in Cairo, as well as overall mistrust of the medical community.
On March 19, Stratton told everyone that she felt a great sense of relief after getting her first dose of vaccine.
“I couldn’t wait to mark my calendar for April 6 when I get my second dose,” she said at the time.
She added that Gov. Pritzker’s administration is focused on vaccine equity.
“Partnering with providers and having clinics in familiar locations in underserved communities is important,” Stratton said. “We are ramping up efforts to protect the residents who need it the most.”
Stratton said she looks forward to her visit to Southern Illinois on Saturday.
“I’m going to stop in Cairo, Marion, Carbondale and other cities to connect with the community and encourage people to get vaccinated because that is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones against COVID-19,” Stratton said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078