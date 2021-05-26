Lumber prices have skyrocketed 300% — what this means for builders, homeowners

Greg Berner buys a lot of wood.

As the owner of Du Quoin-based Pro Deck Builders, each new job brings with it a bulk order for lumber. But lately, Berner has been concerned over the price of materials and anxiety over available supply.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have gone up 300% in the last year, fueled by increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and growing production, labor and transportation costs.

Those same increases are playing out in Southern Illinois — and causing many to rethink projects using wood.

“I’m seeing prices of treated lumber at double what it was just 18 months ago,” Berner said. “While the supply looks to be stable right now, as the weather gets nice, they’ll be ramping up construction in the northern states and that will tighten up the supply.”

For Berner, the increasing cost of materials has forced him to change the way he approaches new jobs. Traditionally, he would have lumber delivered to a client’s home just a few days before he would start on a deck project.

“Now I’m getting lumber dropped off on job sites three or four weeks early, just to make sure it is there when we are ready to build and to lock in the price,” he said.