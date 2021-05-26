Lumber prices have skyrocketed 300% — what this means for builders, homeowners

Greg Berner buys a lot of wood.
As the owner of Du Quoin-based Pro Deck Builders, each new job brings with it a bulk order for lumber. But lately, Berner has been concerned over the price of materials and anxiety over available supply.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have gone up 300% in the last year, fueled by increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and growing production, labor and transportation costs.
Those same increases are playing out in Southern Illinois — and causing many to rethink projects using wood.
“I’m seeing prices of treated lumber at double what it was just 18 months ago,” Berner said. “While the supply looks to be stable right now, as the weather gets nice, they’ll be ramping up construction in the northern states and that will tighten up the supply.”
For Berner, the increasing cost of materials has forced him to change the way he approaches new jobs. Traditionally, he would have lumber delivered to a client’s home just a few days before he would start on a deck project.
“Now I’m getting lumber dropped off on job sites three or four weeks early, just to make sure it is there when we are ready to build and to lock in the price,” he said.
Darek Jack, vice president of Jack Construction and Remodeling in Goreville, said his company continues to build new homes but keeps an eye on the lumber market.
“We’re just dealing with it on a minute-by-minute basis,” he said.
Jack said his firm is as busy as it has been in past years, but the type of work has changed, with many homeowners taking a wait-and-see approach to projects that require a large amount of lumber.
“Bathroom remodels and things like that are still on the books, but some of the other projects have been put on hold,” he said.
At Murphysboro’s Wright Building Center, Jami Lee Wright has seen many customers wait to move ahead with new construction projects.
“Recently the increase in lumber prices and other building materials has caused people to rethink what they want versus what they actually need. Others have decided to sit on the sidelines to see if prices come back down before they commit,” she said.
Berner said some of his potential customers are also putting off plans for new decks while others are proceeding with alternative materials such as composite decking, a product made from plastic film and wood fibers.
“I actually have more people going ahead with composite,” he said. “Eighteen months ago, composite was double the cost, now it is about 45 – 50% more,” he said.
The skyrocketing price of lumber has impacted not only new construction and projects, but manufacturers as well.
Greg Cook, of Cook Portable Warehouses in Cobden, said increased cost of materials has forced his company to raise the cost of the storage buildings and other products it makes.
“Our suppliers have steadily been raising the price of their products so in the last eight months, we’ve had to increase the price of our product four times,” he said. “That’s how volatile and fast moving this market is.”
Cook said his biggest concern is being able to get enough lumber for manufacturing as his current stock of raw materials dwindles.
Wright said she expects some price stabilization in the coming months.
“I believe lumber prices will eventually start to decrease, but we may not see them get back to the levels we have been accustomed to,” she said.
Jack added he has seen fluctuations in the price of lumber, but not to this extreme.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and the price of lumber always goes up and it always comes down a few points, but nothing to this degree. This is new territory.”