The on-ramp from Main Street/Old Illinois Route 13 to northbound Interstate 57 in Marion will be closed 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, June 27, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Closure of the ramp, which is near the Marion VA Medical Center and part of the exit 53 interchange, is necessary as IDOT repairs the embankment along northbound I-57. Motorists will need to use other access routes to I-57, accordign to IDOT.