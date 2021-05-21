Maison de Mings: Taking French decor from Saline County to the world

She said the blog was a way to share and basically document the different projects they were working on in their home and around the farm, complete with before and after photographs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The blog has led to partnerships with large corporations whose products the Mings use in the projects – companies including Home Depot and Wagner Spraytech.

“When I am partnering with companies, I only take opportunities with those that I truly would recommend to people. That is of utmost importance and I turn a lot of opportunities down because maybe it’s not just a good fit for my brand or it’s something that I don’t feel comfortable sharing with my audience,” she explained.

As interest in the blog grew, Mings said she began making friends with other bloggers and learned from them, but she says it was at a conference where she really saw her path forward.

“That’s where my eyes were just really opened to blogging, how you can monetize it and grow your following. That’s when I dedicated more time to it and began pitching ideas to a variety of companies. Shortly thereafter, I was invited to attend an influencer’s conference in Chicago,” she recalled.