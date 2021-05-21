Maison de Mings: Taking French decor from Saline County to the world

Saline County is not necessarily the first place one would begin a search for French-inspired home décor. Nor is it a likely home for a social media influencer.
But thanks to Amy Mings and her Maison de Mings blog and business, it is both.
Mings fell in love with all things French on a trip to France for her wedding and honeymoon. With a desire to bring a bit of the European nation to the Saline County home and hobby farm she and husband Mat purchased in 2018, she began renovating and decorating with a French feel.
Searching for creative outlets, she had been selling some hand-decorated items at markets and online, but it was a blog she started, Maison de Mings (translated House of Mings), that really propelled her a new level.
“Things just really took off,” she said, referring to the months following her first blog post.
Today, Mings shares French decorating ideas and tips on the blog, which she said is all about “bringing a bit of France to our country life,” and she sells everything from French farmhouse bakeware to soaps, bathroom fixtures and more through an Amazon storefront. Her social media presence continues to grow both with her blog and other outlets. On Instagram, she has nearly 27,000 followers.
“It’s all kind of evolved and grown in ways that I really didn’t foresee happening, but I’m thankful that they have,” she said. “I really enjoy what I do. My husband is behind the scenes, actually bringing the ideas and projects to life. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for us.”
She said the blog was a way to share and basically document the different projects they were working on in their home and around the farm, complete with before and after photographs.
The blog has led to partnerships with large corporations whose products the Mings use in the projects – companies including Home Depot and Wagner Spraytech.
“When I am partnering with companies, I only take opportunities with those that I truly would recommend to people. That is of utmost importance and I turn a lot of opportunities down because maybe it’s not just a good fit for my brand or it’s something that I don’t feel comfortable sharing with my audience,” she explained.
As interest in the blog grew, Mings said she began making friends with other bloggers and learned from them, but she says it was at a conference where she really saw her path forward.
“That’s where my eyes were just really opened to blogging, how you can monetize it and grow your following. That’s when I dedicated more time to it and began pitching ideas to a variety of companies. Shortly thereafter, I was invited to attend an influencer’s conference in Chicago,” she recalled.
Other invitations to present, at other events and to provide content for outlets such as American Farmhouse Style magazine and HGTV’s print and online platforms. Maison de Mings has been featured in Better Homes & Gardens Do It Yourself magazine and recently Mings was named a 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker.
“That honor was very much a surprise because it’s not something you can even apply for; it is an honor to be recognized in that way,” she said.
How does Mings feel about recognition, especially being considered as a social media influencer? She says it’s not really a title she has strived to earn.
“This is really just me trying to share some ideas or products with people that I think would be helpful or something that I wish I would have known or maybe even an easier way to do something,” she said. “I recognize that there a lots of different type of influencers. I think the people that follow me just like the French style or are simply interested in what I’m sharing. For us, it’s just trying to make our home an oasis and a happy place to be. It’s something we enjoy.”