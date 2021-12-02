 Skip to main content
Major AT&T outage in Jefferson County has non-emergency lines out of operation

AT&T is experiencing a major outage in the Jefferson County area and as a result, non-emergency numbers are out of operation. 

This outage also affects cellular and internet coverage, according to a release via social media from the county’s 911 dispatch.

“9-1-1 lines are still operational, you just won't be able to contact anyone at the non-emergency numbers,” the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said via social media.  “We will provide updates as we receive them.  Please call 9-1-1 if you are in need of assistance.”

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern

