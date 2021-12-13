Make smart donations to Midwest tornado victims, Southern Illinois officials say

Allen Ninness, director of Saline County Emergency Management Agency, said donors need to be smart when trying to help tornado victims.

Like the people of Harrisburg who weathered the Feb. 29, 2012 tornado, those affected by Friday’s tornadoes in Kentucky and elsewhere will need many things, as well as volunteer help, for many weeks and months to come.

“Cash is the most useful thing,” Ninness said. “Organizations can turn it into anything they need.”

Sometimes, it's possible to have too much of a good thing. An example is this is when the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds had to announced 1 a.m. Monday that they were no longer accepting clothing donations for tornado victims.

“… If you or someone you know in our area needs clothing, please visit Pryorsburg Independent Methodist Church. They graciously took and are sorting clothes so we could make room for other essentials,” their post read.

Clothing brings a problem with it. Donated clothing needs resource personnel to sort and size it, according to Ninness.

He also suggests donating money to larger organizations that always help in natural disasters, such as the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and organizations such as Baptist Disaster Relief. Those organizations have proven they will use the funds to help disaster victims.

Ninness said they received so many donations after the Harrisburg tornado that they could not use all of the items. Those unused items were sent to Indiana to help storm victims there.

“We were thankful for the things we got,” he said.

Ninness said this most recent storm system hit a large area. “In this case, not just one town was hit. There was damage on Princeton and Dawson Springs. I’m sure small communities will have needs,” he said.

Karen Mullins, of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, was sharing requests from a group of Marion businesses accepting donations at HireLevel, 3911 W. Ernestine Lane; Country Financial office of Natasha and Tony Stearns, 2720 W. Main St. Suite A; any First Southern Bank location in Marion; and Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, 2405 Black Diamond Drive.

“Money is still going to be the big thing,” Mullins said.

Next, she suggested flashlights, batteries and lanterns; matches and candles; warm clothing, shoes and socks for children and adults.

Niness said the people in Mayfield and other damaged communities will ask for specific items as they are needed.

He added that they will need volunteers, not just now, but for weeks and months.

He also said volunteerism and even some donations can be spread out. He said people can do things at home to raise money now, then volunteer in a week or two by plugging into a group.

“It is better to show up with a group of 15 or 20 and already have a job to help out,” Ninness said.

He said recovery in Harrisburg took a good two years. Recovery from this storm will take a long time.

Sherri McKinney, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross – Tennessee Region, said many people can help out by donating blood.

An American Red Cross Emergency Blood Drive is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sedalia Elementary School, 5252 State Route 97, in Mayfield. Anyone who lives in the area or is volunteering can donate.

To register or find a blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org or on the Red Cross Blood phone app prior to arrival.

