Making King's 'dream a reality': Annual Carbondale NAACP MLK Day celebration goes remote

Also recognized Monday were several Carbondale students for essays they wrote on the subject of King’s legacy. Thomas School second-grader Savannah Young, Lewis School fifth-grader Kalani Lloyd and Carbondale Middle School eighth-grader Josey Miller were all recognized for their writing.

Keynote speaker Matthew Wilson started his talk by remembering attending the MLK breakfast each year as a kid. He said he was honored to be able to present. In fact, he said, he is the first person under 30 years old to give the keynote speech at the event. Wilson spoke on the theme of moving forward.

Wilson recalled learning about the civil rights movement in elementary school — the marches, letters, speeches, and even the violence. He said he was struck thinking about that history now, as an adult.

“In the grand scheme of things, integration was not that long ago,” he said of the fight for civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.

“You can clearly see we still have a long way to go,” Wilson said.