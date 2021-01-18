Making King's 'dream a reality': Annual Carbondale NAACP MLK Day celebration goes remote

CARBONDALE — In the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day since this past summer's renewed Black Lives Matter movement, speakers at Monday's Carbondale Branch NAACP annual King Day celebration considered the question: “Where do we go from here?”
The NAACP's Martin Luther King Breakfast and Scholarship Program, in its 39th year, is typically held in person with food, song and motivational speaking. In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday morning's virtual program looked completely different. But, it had the same spirit.
Before introducing keynote speaker Matthew Wilson, a community organizer and activist from Carbondale, local NAACP leaders recognized The Southern Illinois Unity Coalition. The group is comprised of equity and peace-seeking individuals throughout Southern Illinois and was recognized for its continued work to promote King's values of inclusion and equality. The group formed shortly after the death of George Floyd this summer, and has organized peaceful marches, variety shows and shopping events highlighting Black-owned businesses.
Unity Coalition member Nancy Maxwell was in attendance and accepted the award. She serves as the criminal justice chair for the Carbondale Branch NAACP and is the grassroots director for the Unity Coalition.
“We started at George Floyd … and we have not stopped since, and we will not stop,” Maxwell said of the group’s work promoting unity and equity for those living in Southern Illinois. George Floyd was a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody this past summer, and his death sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
Also recognized Monday were several Carbondale students for essays they wrote on the subject of King’s legacy. Thomas School second-grader Savannah Young, Lewis School fifth-grader Kalani Lloyd and Carbondale Middle School eighth-grader Josey Miller were all recognized for their writing.
Keynote speaker Matthew Wilson started his talk by remembering attending the MLK breakfast each year as a kid. He said he was honored to be able to present. In fact, he said, he is the first person under 30 years old to give the keynote speech at the event. Wilson spoke on the theme of moving forward.
Wilson recalled learning about the civil rights movement in elementary school — the marches, letters, speeches, and even the violence. He said he was struck thinking about that history now, as an adult.
“In the grand scheme of things, integration was not that long ago,” he said of the fight for civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.
“You can clearly see we still have a long way to go,” Wilson said.
Wilson also reflected on the civil unrest of the last year. The 2020 deaths of both Minneapolis’ George Floyd and Louisville, Kentucky’s Breonna Taylor at the hands of police sparked months of protest, civil unrest and, at times, violence. While Wilson was quick to say he did not condone violence nor riots, he did offer context to the protests this summer that turned destructive in some cities.
“A broken window will never equate to a lost life,” he said. He then clarified the statement "Black lives matter."
“We’re saying Black lives matter, also,” Wilson said. He broke this down further, explaining why the responses of “all lives matter” and “blue lives matter” are not equivalent in their power and scope.
“You chose to be blue, I didn’t choose to be Black,” Wilson said.
He pointed to the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.
“Blue Lives Matter was never about honoring the police force, but about silencing the Black Lives Matter movement,” Wilson said.
Reflecting on the holiday he was there to celebrate, Wilson asked whether or not people would still be celebrating if King had not been murdered.
“They only give a Black man a holiday after he dies,” he said.
Wilson invoked King’s words several times in his remarks, and King's famous “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he looked to a future in the U.S. without racial bias and separation of people by the color of their skin.
“Well, it’s time to wake up and make that dream a reality,” Wilson said.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports