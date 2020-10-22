Man killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

A man from O'Fallon, Illinois, was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 64.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the man as Ryan D. Marler, 36.

He was driving a 2017 Lexus that collided with a truck tractor on eastbound I-64 near milepost 13.5, police said. The crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Both vehicles were traveling east when the Lexus turned left in front of the truck, which hit the car on its driver side. The truck driver, a 66-year-old man from Royalton, was not hurt, police said. He is a driver for Bione, which The Southern's parent company, Lee Enterprises, contracts to transport newspapers from the printing facility in St. Louis. He was transporting newspapers when the crash occurred.

John Grove, division director of consumer sales and marketing for Lee Enterprises, ensured customers who missed their newspaper Thursday that they will get it.

“At this time, the accident is still under police investigation. The Thursday edition will be delivered tomorrow with the Friday edition,” Grove wrote in an email to The Southern.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about three hours for the investigation.

— The St. Louis Post Dispatch contributed to this report.

