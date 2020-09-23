Man kills self outside of Energy Village Hall

Energy Police said Tuesday that one of the department's officers witnessed a man complete suicide outside of Village Hall.
According to a Tuesday news release from Energy Police Department, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, an Energy resident drove to the Village Hall, parked outside, and killed himself after an officer asked if he needed help.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County Coroner are investigating the incident, according to the news release. Police did not identify the man.
Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd said the officer was offered any type of counseling or support he needed to work through the incident. He has chosen to talk to the department’s chaplain, Father Mark Reyling of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.
“We often think of family members as those who are left to deal with the aftermath of suicide. In this case, that group includes one of our officers,” Ladd said.
Reyling recently returned to the Herrin parish after the death of Monsignor Ken Schaefer. Ladd said Reyling used to ride along with officers during his first tenure at OLMC and became the department’s first chaplain. He met with Reyling on Monday, and asked him to return to the position of chaplain for the department.
“I have been an officer for 30 years and have been called to suicides, but all have been after-the-fact. I never saw one occur in real time,” Ladd said.
He added that the officer is doing well and met with Reyling on Wednesday.
Jenna Farmer-Brackett, clinical excellence manager at Centerstone, offered some resources for people whose loved ones are in crisis.
“When we think of people who might be at risk, we look at changes,” Farmer-Brackett said. “If we notice a sudden change in the people around us, that’s a good opportunity to have a conversation.”
She said the changes could be in mood — either down to cheerful or cheerful to down — activity or sleep patterns. A conversation might be as simple as this: “I noticed you have been sleeping more than usual. Are you OK?”
Then, listen attentively, without judgment and without offering solutions to their problems. Reflect what was shared and let them know they are heard. If either one of you is concerned, help your friend find additional resources or professional help, she said.
Farmer-Brackett added that sudden changes do not always signal suicide. Having a conversation with a friend could help someone share their thoughts and seek help.
There is more than one way to access resources, according to Farmer-Brackett. Some of the resources she suggests include:
Crisis Text Line is available by texting HOME to 741741.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Centerstone offers a variety of services, including video, telephone and in-person counseling. To seek services, call 877-467-3123 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
