Man kills self outside of Energy Village Hall

What to do if a loved one is in crisis

Jenna Farmer-Brackett provided the following guidance for talking with a loved one who may be in crisis:

1. Ask if the person is OK or if they are having thoughts of suicide.

2. Express your concern about what you see in their behavior.

3. Listen attentively and non-judgmentally.

4. Reflect what they share and let them know they have been heard.

5. Tell them they are not alone.

6. Let them know treatments are available that can help.

7. If you are or they are concerned, guide them to additional professional help.