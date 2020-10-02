Man-Tra-Con receives $1.2 million to implement aviation maintenance technician program

MARION — The Delta Regional Authority this week awarded Management, Training, and Consulting Corp., commonly known as Man-Tra-Con, $1,191,187 in grant funding to administer career counseling, training and other support services to eligible people living in Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties.
The grant is part of a $14,587,500 investment by DRA, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, in 13 organizations throughout the Mississippi Delta and Alabama Black Belt. The goal is to expand the impact of workforce development efforts through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative, according to a news release from DRA.
Man-Tra-Con Corp. will use the funding to collaborate with Southern Illinois University Carbondale to support the Delta Regional Aviation Technician Program project. The project will address the need for aviation maintenance technicians in Jackson County by bringing “hands-on” training to students using virtual reality.
Kathy Lively, CEO of Man-Tra-Con, said SIU offers training in both automotive and aviation technology at the Transportation Education Center at Southern Illinois Airport, but many of the students who complete the programs have to leave the area to find work. Man-Tra-Con is hoping this partnership with SIU, along with development at SI Airport, will change that.
SI Airport has more than 265 acres available for development within its newly designated TechPark. The airport currently is home to several outfits that disassemble aircraft, certify aircraft components or restore aircraft, as well as other businesses.
The aviation maintenance technology program relies on students working under close supervision of instructors to learn the skills required for employment. The pandemic changed the ability to do that comfortably.
“In COVID, all programs that rely on person-to-person instruction have suffered. The virtual reality headsets will allow students to practice without having anyone sitting next to them,” Lively said.
The enhanced training is expected to help more than 600 students, with 370 completing virtual reality-enhanced Aviation Maintenance Technician coursework. Students graduating from AMT programs can earn an average of $67,110 annually, more than $32 per hour, according to a news release quoting Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This project will serve not only university and college students, but also dislocated and incumbent workers, providing them an opportunity to re-skill, gain certification, and qualify for new jobs, according to the news release. Lively added that two groups are particularly poised to benefit from the program: Displaced workers like coal miners who have had higher salaries and those who completed aviation programs or courses who have taken other jobs that allow them to stay in Southern Illinois.
Lively added that they are working with local aviation businesses to provide internships or apprenticeships, which could allow students to work and earn money while going to school.
“I think it’s a game-changer,” Lively said.
For additional information about Man-Tra-Con Corp. and its role in the Delta Regional Aviation Technician Program project, contact Lively at 618-998-0970, ext. 237, or KathyLively@mantracon.org.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
