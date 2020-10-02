Man-Tra-Con receives $1.2 million to implement aviation maintenance technician program

SI Airport has more than 265 acres available for development within its newly designated TechPark. The airport currently is home to several outfits that disassemble aircraft, certify aircraft components or restore aircraft, as well as other businesses.

The aviation maintenance technology program relies on students working under close supervision of instructors to learn the skills required for employment. The pandemic changed the ability to do that comfortably.

“In COVID, all programs that rely on person-to-person instruction have suffered. The virtual reality headsets will allow students to practice without having anyone sitting next to them,” Lively said.

The enhanced training is expected to help more than 600 students, with 370 completing virtual reality-enhanced Aviation Maintenance Technician coursework. Students graduating from AMT programs can earn an average of $67,110 annually, more than $32 per hour, according to a news release quoting Bureau of Labor Statistics.