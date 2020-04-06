Manor Court in Carbondale has 4th confirmed case of COVID-19

CARBONDALE — According to health officials, one of the Jackson County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday is a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale.
Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said Monday that the woman in her 60s whose positive status for the virus was released on Sunday is a resident of Manor Court. Hagston said this marks the fourth case at the facility — one of those cases was a woman in her 90s who died on Thursday. She was the first in the lower 17 Illinois counties to die from the respiratory disease.
Hagston said another Manor Court resident had been hospitalized, but has since been released as his condition improved.
“Any patients that they have at the facility that show signs of respiratory illness are all isolated to one wing of the facility, and so they have enhanced precautions throughout the facility, but especially in that wing,” Hagston told The Southern Monday.
Melissa Neitzel, the administrator for Manor Court, said she and her staff are “following the guidance of the health department and trying to eradicate the virus.” Hagston said the health department is in contact with all levels of Manor Court’s administration, as well as representatives from Southern Illinois Healthcare to “make sure illness tracking and infection control practices are being utilized at the facility.”
A woman in her 90s who was a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale, died Thursday, Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said Friday. She had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.
Hagston said he is aware of one person who has recovered from COVID-19 in Jackson County — it was the county’s first confirmed case. He said the woman has been released from her isolation order.
Hagston said he hates to “keep beating the same drum,” but again reiterated how important staying home and remaining isolated is.
“The longer we go through the stay at home order, the longer people adhere to that, the sooner we can knock this disease down and return back to our normal lives,” he said.
