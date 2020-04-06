Manor Court in Carbondale has 4th confirmed case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — According to health officials, one of the Jackson County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday is a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale.

Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said Monday that the woman in her 60s whose positive status for the virus was released on Sunday is a resident of Manor Court. Hagston said this marks the fourth case at the facility — one of those cases was a woman in her 90s who died on Thursday. She was the first in the lower 17 Illinois counties to die from the respiratory disease.

Hagston said another Manor Court resident had been hospitalized, but has since been released as his condition improved.

“Any patients that they have at the facility that show signs of respiratory illness are all isolated to one wing of the facility, and so they have enhanced precautions throughout the facility, but especially in that wing,” Hagston told The Southern Monday.