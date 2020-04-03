Manor Court resident with COVID-19 died Thursday; 2nd Manor Court resident tests positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — A woman in her 90s who was a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale, died Thursday evening, Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said Friday morning.

The woman was one of three people with a newly confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County on Wednesday. She was transferred mid-week to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where she died.

She is the first confirmed death of a person with COVID-19 in Illinois' lower 17 counties.

A second resident of Manor Court, a male in his 80s who has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, is receiving care at Memorial Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday, Hagston said.

Hagston said the skilled nursing facility, where about 80 residents live, restricted visitors in early March and had taken other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.