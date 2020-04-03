Manor Court resident with COVID-19 died Thursday; 2nd Manor Court resident tests positive

CARBONDALE — A woman in her 90s who was a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale, died Thursday evening, Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said Friday morning.
The woman was one of three people with a newly confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County on Wednesday. She was transferred mid-week to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where she died.
She is the first confirmed death of a person with COVID-19 in Illinois' lower 17 counties.
A second resident of Manor Court, a male in his 80s who has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, is receiving care at Memorial Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday, Hagston said.
Hagston said the skilled nursing facility, where about 80 residents live, restricted visitors in early March and had taken other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Hagston said the health department is working with Liberty Village officials to determine the cause of the outbreak and reach out to others who may need to quarantine. Two employees are at home with respiratory illness, he said. He was not able to say how long they have been home, but noted that people can transmit the virus several days before they develop symptoms. The employees have not been tested for COVID-19, but Hagston said they may be tested today or soon.
On Thursday, Manor Court Administrator Melissa Neitzel said the facility's employees are doing "everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility" and following all recommendations of federal, state and local health officials.
He also reported another unrelated, confirmed case of COVID-19, of a male in his 20s, who is recovering at home. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jackson County to 10 as of Friday morning.
