Authors Teri Campbell and Anne Ryman wrote a book called The Amazing Appleknockers: Illinois’ Cinderella Basketball Team of 1964. It is the story of a Cobden basketball team that traveled to Chicago to the state basketball tournament. A meet and greet with Campbell, Coach Dick Ruggles and some members of the team will be at Champs Games & Grill at 1618 Park Ave., in Herrin on March 25.

One of the co-owners of the business, Kelly Reed said, "Teri's and Anne's words jump off the page. It is a wonderfully written story about the journey of this small town team making trip to the state basketball tournament. The games at that time didn’t have classes or division to divide large city schools from the tiny town teams." She said that you can learn more about this part of Southern Illinois history by visiting with Coach Ruggles who came to Southern Illinois via Boston after playing basketball for the SIU Salukis. Co-author Teri Campbell; Coach Ruggles and some of his players will be at the meet and greet, signing books and doing autographs. They will also be available for photos. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.