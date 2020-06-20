March in Cairo — 'birthplace of civil rights in the Heartland' — calls for end to racism

Friday's demonstrators left that area, on the banks of the Ohio River, and walked down Washington Avenue to the historic Customs House. During the civil rights era, the building served as Cairo’s police station and jail. Robert Hunt’s death there in 1967 touched off three days of tense protests and riots, and reignited the battle for civil rights in Cairo. Police said Hunt, a Black solider home on leave, committed suicide. But it was — and is — widely believed in the Black community that he was lynched, as well, murdered by law enforcement or with their consent.

Clarence Dossie, who was born in Cairo in 1943, said Hunt’s death was never investigated, and no one has ever been held accountable. Hunt's tragic death is one in a long line of atrocities that Black people have suffered in Cairo, he said. As he came of age, Dossie, who is Black, said the only work available to people of color was over the state line in Missouri picking cotton, or cleaning the local hotel. Most men caught a bus on 14th Street to get a ride to the cotton fields, where they labored for 10 hours a day for $5. Dossie said that he left for Chicago to find work when he turned 21, as many Black people of his era did.

He returned to Cairo when Black people began to organize in the fight for their rights, and joined the United Front.