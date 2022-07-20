Marcy Cascio-Hale appointed first-ever female Williamson County State's Attorney

MARION — Marcy Cascio-Hale broke a long-standing barrier in Williamson County politics Wednesday when she was officially appointed state's attorney by the county board of commissioners in a unanimous vote, thus becoming the first female to hold the position in county history.

Cascio-Hale, a research attorney for the Fifth District Appellate Court who has worked in the Jackson County Public Defender's Office and has also done volunteer work at SIU, has 13 years of experience as a lawyer.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity," Cascio-Hale said. "I'm honored to be chosen as Williamson County State's Attorney. I am looking forward to working for the people of the county."

Cascio-Hale, who begins work on Monday, said she first plans to get to know the assistant state's attorneys.

"We have a team of amazing attorneys with many years of experience working for us," she said. "As for me, I will be trying cases. I don't know which ones yet, but I will be involved as soon as I get up to speed with our cases. There is work to be done and I plan to help out as much as possible."

Cascio-Hale was the Williamson County Democrat Party's choice for replacing Brandon Zanotti, who resigned with close to 2 1/2 years left on his term. She will square off with Republican candidate Theodore "Ted" Hampson in the November general election.

Zanotti recommended Tyler Dihle with the Mitchell & Associates law firm in West Frankfort, but the board, as has been past policy, went with the recommendation of the party chair - Tom Caliper.

“I am impressed with Marcy’s resume," Caliper said. "Our committee overwhelmingly supported her nomination. We are proud to have Marcy as both the first woman state’s attorney in Williamson County and as a candidate in this November election. She is the state’s attorney we need. She will serve with integrity and respect and provide the type of service that citizens of Williamson County have come to expect.”

Former assistant state's attorney for Williamson County, Mike Ruffley, spoke highly of Cascio-Hale's selection.

“I’ve worked with attorney Cascio-Hale during her volunteer work with Dispute Resolution Institute, a not-for-profit organization that assists low-income parents and families with mediation services required by the first circuit," he said. “She is one of the best and she is a very intelligent attorney. Marcy is the type of attorney we want in the state’s attorney’s office.”

Former Carbondale police officer Jeff Gill is also impressed with the new state's attorney.

“Attorney Cascio-Hale has always been known for her work and love for our community," he said. "Since her relocation to Southern Illinois in 2006, she has volunteered for SIU, advocated for clients in court for the best possible resolution, and promoted local businesses and leaders throughout the region. She acts with integrity and treats everyone with respect. This position is yet another way she will honor the citizens of Southern Illinois.”

Cascio-Hale is a native of the Rockford area. She graduated from SIUC's School of Law in 2009 with her Juris Doctorate degree and a year later earned her Master of Laws degree.

Cascio-Hale, 52, of Murphysboro, thanked Mike Greathouse, research director for the Fifth District Appellate Court and Jack Flood, Appellate Court clerk, for allowing her to give such short notice when changing jobs.

"It's going to be a very busy these next four months, but I am ready for the challenges that lie ahead," she said.

Cascio-Hale and her husband, Christian, have one son, Gage, who graduated Carbondale Community High School and John A. Logan College.