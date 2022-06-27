Marion chamber recognizes businesses, leaders

A key member of the team behind the growth and development of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, the Oasis entertainment center and other developments in Marion was recognized for his efforts Friday evening.

Jeremy Pinkston, who joined the newly opened motorcycle dealership in 2008, has led marketing, community outreach and charitable efforts of Black Diamond and affiliated entities, was named the city’s 2021 Citizen of the Year during the Marion Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Friday.

“From re-inventing the mall into a retail and entertainment destination or re-envisioning the ballpark into a centerpiece of a sports tourism complex, I’m blessed to play a part in projects to make Marion a destination for tourists from all over the country,” he said after receiving the honor.

Pinkston quoted Marion Mayor Mike Absher in his comments as well.

“As the mayor said, ‘Marion is an oasis of opportunity.’ I am passionate about Southern Illinois and the city and I want it to be the greatest place to live and play in our region. My contributions to our community have only just begun.”

Other winners and recognized members from Friday night include:

Maci McCurdy, owner of Magpie Market House, was named the chamber’s young professional leader for 2021. In addition to a successful retail location on Main Street, her business has held seven “Magpie Market Days,” a vintage market with more than 80 makers and artisans drawing an average of 11,000 people.

Pepsi MidAmerica was named the community’s distinguished business for 2021. Since its start in 1936, the company has grown scope and community involvement across the region. Pepsi MidAmerica employs more than 1,200 people in Illinois and nearby states.

Janet Jensen, director of marketing and human resources for Auto Credit of Southern Illinois, was named Distinguished Member of the chamber for her service and contributions to the community through involvement in the chamber. She served as chairman of the chamber’s board in 2018 and is involved in a number of the organization’s committees.

Lifetime Achievement awards were presented to John Markley, former CEO of Centerstone and Earl and Rita Sigley of Hill Printing and Office Supply.

Under Markley’s leadership, Centerstone became one of the largest community-based behavioral health care providers in the state, employing 700 staff members in Illinois and serving more than 14,000 individuals.

The Sigleys purchased Hill Printing in 1998, a company first established in Marion nearly a century ago. They have operated the business as a family-owned establishment for 23 years.

Award of Excellence recipients were the Southern Illinois Miners and Cornerstone Church.

The Miners baseball team were the Frontier League Organization of the Year three times and won the league championship in 2012. Owners Jayne and John Simmons retired from Frontier League baseball ownership in 2021.

Cornerstone Church’s ministry to the region includes the Kingdom Builders group with volunteers who do construction-related projects for the needy and the Renew Secondhand stores in Carbondale and Marion as well as the “ServeSoILL” annual project throughout the region.

Business & Industry of the Year: visitSI, the official “Designated Marketing Organization” for Williamson County was recognized for its efforts to promote the area as a travel destination. In naming visitSI, the chamber recognized how the organization “focuses on helping local merchants boost economic impact, create jobs, and improve quality of life through tourism.”

The “Healthcare Heroes of Heartland” were recognized for their service especially through the COVID-19 pandemic with the Mayor’s Service Award.

“I thank them today, and everyday not just for their response to the pandemic, but their commitment to making our community healthier, for fighting day in and day out for our loved ones and for being a reliable, trustworthy source of healthcare in our community,” Marion Mayor Mike Absher said.

