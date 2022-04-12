Marion City Council debates new 24/7 'unmanned' laundromat over crime concerns

MARION – A new 24/7 laundromat is coming to Marion despite debate at the City Council on Monday night.

On Monday, the Marion City Council voted whether to affirm or overrule the Zoning Board's approval to a zoning change at 1223 S. Court St. from a MH mobile home classification to a C-1 general commercial classification.

The zoning change was made so the spot that used to be home to five to six mobile homes could be turned into a laundromat by Brit Kirby.

Kirby doesn’t plan to start the project until late this year as COVID-19 has made it difficult to get equipment for the project, Kirby said.

However, Kirby does plan for the business to be unmanned as of now for the whole day.

That is what Barrett Fox, a property owner near 1223 S. Court St. came to the meeting to express his concerns about.

“Some of the concerns that we have or no staff to prevent loitering and illegal activities that could lead to violence in the proposed projects direct proximity to public housing area and mobile home community already requiring the need for increased police presence,” Fox said.

The property to be rezoned is surrounded by residential properties to the north, south and west.

The west properties are low-income or governmental properties that bring a great police presence to the area, Fox said.

When asked if the Marion Police Department does patrol that area more heavily by Fox, Chief David Fitts said yes.

“I'm afraid that if we open up a place that's open 24 hours, you're going to basically open up an area that people can come to and loiter and maybe do some things that aren't exactly on the up and up,” Fox said. “I feel like it could damage my rental property adjacent because somebody will be laying their head asleep and within 50 feet of this business. “

Kirby responded to Fox’s comments saying that he would be putting too much money into the project to let it fail like that.

“You’re going to have that (homelessness) no matter where you go,” Kirby said. “My presence will be felt there. I cannot say it's going to be a smooth ride, but I'm going to make it as smooth as I can. It’s not going to be a free for all. It's not going to be a place where people can loiter. It's not going to be any of that.”

However, Kirby did say he could stop by from time to time to check in on the place.

“I plan on not making it manned,” Kirby said. “If it needs to be manned, I can. It's not a big deal. I don't live far, but just kind of when I get it going to see how it does. I mean I'll have security cameras in there and all those nine yards. I mean, I can watch it from my phone if I need to.”

Commissioner John Barwick then discussed police statistics from the other 24/7 unmanned laundromat in Marion that illustrated his own concerns.

“Up until a few years back I guess there were no cameras,” Barwick said. “They put cameras inside the building now and it's not manned at night. About 60% of our calls that we get there for loitering and whatever going on besides washing clothes, was between the hours of say 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. That's what concerns me with this. My biggest concern is the nighttime hours with no one manning it.”

Commissioner Doug Patton offered up a compromise to the situation to the Council, Kirby and Fox.

“I'm a little hesitant on the speculation at this point,” Patton said. “We don't know what kind of loitering if any is going to happen there. We don't know that. I would feel much more comfortable with us trying this. But Mr. Kirby, if it does happen, we're going to be calling you. We're going to expect you to manage and make sure that that things are taken care of so as not to encumber our police force.”

After everyone agreed to Patton’s suggestions, the council then voted unanimously, aside from Commissioner John Stoecklin who was not present at the meeting, to approve Zoning Board’s decision to rezone the property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.