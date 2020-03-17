Marion closes City Hall, Herrin closes Civic Center, Belleville Diocese cancels Mass, and more

The Diocese of Belleville has suspended all public Masses effective immediately.

The cancellation of those services will remain in effect until further notice, the Rev. Msgr. John T. Myler, spokesman for the diocese, said Tuesday.

The diocese oversees about 70,000 Catholics in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois, along with 108 parishes and 29 schools.

Myler said a letter from Bishop Edward Braxton will be released Wednesday morning, and that it will provide more details about the closings, as well as information about issues such as weddings, funerals and confessions.

Myler added that churches will remain open for those who wish to go and pray.

Schnucks grocery store announced Tuesday it would be reserving the first hour of shopping, from 6 to 7 a.m., for shopping by seniors age 60 and older and for those who are most at risk of complications due to COVID-19.