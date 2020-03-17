Marion closes City Hall, Herrin closes Civic Center, Belleville Diocese cancels Mass, and more

As daily life continues to shut down in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, many government buildings, businesses and places of worship have closed to the public. Here’s an update of new closures and cancellations we learned about on Tuesday.
The City of Marion announced that its City Hall would be closed to the public. Citizens who have business with the city are asked to call in. Here are some useful numbers:
- Water Office: 618-993-5610
- Mayor or City Clerk's Office: 618-997-6281.
- Code Enforcement Office: 618-993-2422.
The release said bill payments can be made at the drop box in front of City Hall or at the drive-thru box behind City Hall on the corner of Madison and Main Streets.
In Herrin, the Civic Center will be open normal business hours but has cancelled all events through the end of March.
Local banks have also closed lobbies to the public. The SIU Credit Union and Banterra Bank modified their banking operations to try to limit social interaction.
Through a Facebook post, the Credit Union announced that its lobbies would be closed to the public beginning Tuesday with drive-ups still open.
In a news release Tuesday, Banterra officials said starting Wednesday the lobby would be closed except for appointments. Drive-up services would remain unchanged. Locations in retail markets will remain open but with limited hours.
In Union County, the courthouse remains open, but, according to a news release sent Tuesday, has decided to discontinue the following court matters until further notice:
- All felony matters where the defendant is not in custody;
- Misdemeanors and conservation;
- Traffic, ordinance and civil law;
- Marriages and civil unions;
- DUI other than statutory summary suspensions;
- Pay or appear and status updates;
- Law magistrate and small claims;
- Chancery and probate;
- Family, dissolution and adoption;
- Tax; and
- Misc. Remedy.
The following matters will still be heard:
- All felony matters where the defendant is in custody;
- DUI statutory summary suspension hearings;
- Mental health hearings;
- Juvenile temporary custody and detention hearings;
- Emergency and plenary orders of protection; and
- Emergency matters scheduled by the circuit clerk and approved by the presiding judge.
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office announced Monday that all driver services facilities in the state would be closed until March 31.
The news release said "expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule."
The Diocese of Belleville has suspended all public Masses effective immediately.
The cancellation of those services will remain in effect until further notice, the Rev. Msgr. John T. Myler, spokesman for the diocese, said Tuesday.
The diocese oversees about 70,000 Catholics in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois, along with 108 parishes and 29 schools.
Myler said a letter from Bishop Edward Braxton will be released Wednesday morning, and that it will provide more details about the closings, as well as information about issues such as weddings, funerals and confessions.
Myler added that churches will remain open for those who wish to go and pray.
Schnucks grocery store announced Tuesday it would be reserving the first hour of shopping, from 6 to 7 a.m., for shopping by seniors age 60 and older and for those who are most at risk of complications due to COVID-19.
The Regional Office of Education No. 21, which serves Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties, also announced it would suspend face-to-face services at its offices. The Pearson Testing Center at John A. Logan College will be closed until April 1. All Administrator Academies and workshops are canceled through March 31 and will be rescheduled. Fingerprinting services are suspended until April 1. Licensure consultations will be held by phone through the end of March; call 618-438-9711 or 618-998-1283.
