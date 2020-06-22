Marion community leaders seek next steps after Black Lives Matter demonstrations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — It takes showing up. That was the message Monday during the Community Matters gathering at Jones Park in Marion.

Larry Lee II, along with his friends Shane Walker and Anthony Franks, put together Monday's event as a means of continuing the conversation started during the recent demonstrations against institutional racism and police brutality. In the past few weeks, marches and other demonstrations have been held in communities across Southern Illinois in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“We’re just trying to build the community,” Lee said Monday. He told The Southern that he and his friends participated in the other rallies in Marion in recent weeks, but wanted to take the discussion to the “second phase.”

“Now is the rebuilding,” he said.

The first to speak under the park shelter was Marion Mayor Mike Absher, who said that until about 3 p.m. Monday he was trying to figure out what to say. He said that the “senseless murders” of unarmed Black people throughout the country caused “some of us to think about things for the first time,” while others were pushed to rethink their station in society.