Marion community leaders seek next steps after Black Lives Matter demonstrations

MARION — It takes showing up. That was the message Monday during the Community Matters gathering at Jones Park in Marion.
Demonstration organizer Elijah Burnett said Saturday's march in Marion goes beyond George Floyd.
Larry Lee II, along with his friends Shane Walker and Anthony Franks, put together Monday's event as a means of continuing the conversation started during the recent demonstrations against institutional racism and police brutality. In the past few weeks, marches and other demonstrations have been held in communities across Southern Illinois in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We’re just trying to build the community,” Lee said Monday. He told The Southern that he and his friends participated in the other rallies in Marion in recent weeks, but wanted to take the discussion to the “second phase.”
“Now is the rebuilding,” he said.
The first to speak under the park shelter was Marion Mayor Mike Absher, who said that until about 3 p.m. Monday he was trying to figure out what to say. He said that the “senseless murders” of unarmed Black people throughout the country caused “some of us to think about things for the first time,” while others were pushed to rethink their station in society.
Absher said he has come to better realize that the wounds from centuries of institutional racism have not healed for some. He said the events of recent weeks and the ensuing debate have shown him the work he has to do.
“It tells me how much I have to learn,” Absher said to the gathering of about 50 community members.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Tx., and announced Order No. 3, which read, in part: “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
In his final remarks, Absher told the crowd, “I want to know you.” He announced his personal cellphone number to the group and asked them to call him. He wanted to “break bread” with anyone he could to better understand and serve Marion, he said.
“Give me a call … and let’s figure it all out together,” he said.
Others who came to the mic remembered the Gents neighborhood in Marion for what it was in years past — basketball games that went into the small hours of the morning, community parenting, and neighbors who knew each other's names.
“It’s not what it used to be,” Franks said in his remarks. But he said this could come back if people in the community showed up and made it happen.
Lee said he hoped Monday’s event was the first of many.
“We have to stick together. We have to build a community,” he said.
