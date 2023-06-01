Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Organizers call grassroots efforts in Marion to provide humanitarian relief for residents of Ukraine as “a pay-it-forward” project.

The organizers of the project, Marion Realtor Dave Thompson, fellow Realtor and historian Jon Musgrave and John Holst, pastor of Zion United Church of Christ, have a goal of raising enough funds to fill a truck with food and household supplies for distribution in Ukraine. They are inspired by their own memories.

“Dave Thompson wanted to do something for Ukraine,” Musgrave explained. “He’s been around long enough, he knows all of the times Marion had benefitted from disaster relief and thought it was time that we pay it forward.”

Musgrave said the trio are partnering with the Marion-based Southern Illinois Community Foundation with a goal of raising $25,000 before the end of June. The funds will be forwarded to Bevan Stein, a missionary who has made about two dozen trips into Ukraine to deliver truckloads of food and materials to some of the millions of Ukrainians who have been impacted since the Russian invasion of the nation.

Stein has presented about his work to Marion civic groups. His parents live in Williamson County.

“He basically tries to take a semi load of items on each trip to one of six cities that serve as distribution points,” Musgrave said of Stein, who works out of Slovakia.

With the donated funds, Stein will purchase food and household supplies, box them and then distribute to those in need.

Musgrave said the effort is counting on the generosity of Southern Illinois residents, churches and other groups. He said he recently learned that giving to Ukrainian relief funds has slowed since 2022.

“They still are dealing with a lot of things; the number of refugees in the southwestern corner of the country alone is about 900,000,” he said. “There are millions of people suffering right now and we in Marion have benefited from other people’s generosity over the years. This is an opportunity for us to pay it forward.”

He said contributions will be accepted through the end of June either by mail to the Southern Illinois Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1772, Marion, IL 62959 (donors should indicate Ukraine Relief) or online at http://tinyurl.com/Marion2Ukraine.

In liberated Ukraine city, civilians still pay price of war