Marion couple launches sock company with 'give back' mission

MARION — Finding common ground in having a big heart, a Marion couple found a way to give back to those in need while also teaming up with their own heavy metal hero.

Edward and Angela Davis dedicated their lives to teaching, but still found themselves wanting to do more. Edward grew up listening to heavy metal bands with a message — most notably, New York hardcore/rap pioneers Biohazard. Edward and Angela eventually settled in Las Vegas, where they put their drive to better the lives of those around them into the classroom.

After finding themselves settled in their jobs as educators, they began to look for a way to expand their reach even further. Edward Davis told The Southern that a motivational speaker came to his school in 2018 for a student assembly. But, Davis said, he may have been the one that got the most out of it.

“Be a doer,” Davis remembered of the speaker’s message.

During the presentation, Davis said, he learned that socks are among the most requested items for those experiencing homelessness. This got his wheels turning — he had been wanting to make bigger positive waves in his community, so he came up with the idea of starting a sock company that matched customer purchases with a donation of socks to those in need.