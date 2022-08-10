Marion Cultural and Civic Center is 'A hub of entertainment for Southern Illinois'

Josh Benson’s calendar is quite full and he likes it that way.

So do thousands of concertgoers.

As executive director of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, Benson is working a lot of weekends and nights as the performance venue he manages has never been busier.

Especially in the months following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the facility on Marion’s Tower Square has been home to a wide variety of musical performances, plays and special events, but Benson said activity started to pick up even before the onset of the pandemic.

“It goes back pre-COVID,” Benson said. “When Mayor Absher took office, he immediately said that he’d like to drive traffic downtown because the only way for business to thrive is for people to be present and one possible way for people to be present is through redeveloping the Marion Cultural and Civic Center as a primary hub of entertainment in Southern Illinois.”

Benson said the mayor’s directive included a charge to “start working with connections and start booking shows.”

He took the instructions to heart and at the beginning of the pandemic Benson said there were more than 20 yet-to-be announced shows which had to be postponed. Many of the rescheduled events have occurred in recent months while others are upcoming.

Now, Benson said the facility is regularly in use with “three to four major events every month,” including those when the location is rented by other promoters or groups as well as shows with the City of Marion in the role of the promoter, booking the acts and taking on the financial risk.

“I had always viewed the business model at the civic center as something that needed to be changed,” Mayor Mike Absher explained. “What I mean by that is predominately, it was more of a rental model where if somebody wanted to promote a show, they could rent the facility and they would make the profit or loss. I thought we needed, as the city, to underwrite some of our own shows along with the rental model. I just viewed it as an economic engine for bringing people here.”

Benson said there is some inherent risk in promoting shows, but so far the approach has been successful, with officials reporting a number of sold-out shows in recent months.

“I’d say it is a pretty well-researched guessing game,” Benson said of booking artists. “There’s a risk on every show, but it is a matter of talking to people in the community and finding out if something is something that they’re interested in or not. It’s literally having conversations with people.”

He added there are no plans to let up. He added that other promoters are taking notice.

“Some of our promoters have started running larger shows to align with what we’re doing and we’ve had a couple of promoters who were bringing in smaller things and seeing success. They are beginning to think that they could invest more money or risk more money on larger artists because we were showing that it is possible,” Benson said.

Absher admits that not every show will be a sell-out.

“You're going to have some shows that that are successful and some that are break-even and probably some that will lose a little bit of money on,” the mayor said. “I think you just try to average out. The trick is that you can't have the same kind of acts. Every time you need to draw a different audience and so we're experimenting with that and what artists work.”

Benson agreed and said the diversity of acts booked by the center staff and by other promoters attests to the approach, as do the audiences who come from all parts of the region.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the people from Southern Illinois coming out to the shows and enjoying the live entertainment. It's the attendance of the shows that breeds the success of more shows,” Benson said. “Whether it's a classic rock act or when it's a headline country act or whether WBVN is bringing in a large contemporary Christian artist, it's all a matter of the community coming together to support those things and we, in turn, are going to support them.”

October’s calendar is already an example of the wide-range of musical genres scheduled for the Marion Cultural and Civic Center and the packed schedule of the venue. Country legend Gene Watson performs Oct. 1, rock guitarist Eric Johnson kicks off three shows in three nights on Oct. 7 with country artist John Michael Montgomery performing Oct. 8 and A.J. Croce on stage Oct. 9. The following weekend features the 50th anniversary tour of Christian rockers Petra followed by comedian Rex Havens on Oct. 20 and country music’s Sara Evans performing on Oct. 21. More shows are likely to be added to the month’s schedule.

“We are working toward bringing in bigger and better names still as well as the same level we’ve been bringing in,” Benson said. “Southern Illinois deserves to have A-list level talent come to Marion.”