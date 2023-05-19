HERRIN — A single donation by the Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and the Fred G. Harrison Foundation will greatly benefit Williamson County and help communities throughout the region. The foundation purchased a new 100-foot aerial ladder truck for the City of Marion Fire Department. The new truck was unveiled at an event at the Bank of Herrin on Thursday.

As a result of receiving their new ladder truck, the Marion Fire Department donated their two used ladder trucks to the Williamson County Fire Protection District and the Carterville Fire Department.

Barbara Jacobs and Clay Goodwin of the foundation said their donation will put four ladder trucks into use in Williamson County. Previously, Marion and Herrin were the only departments with ladder trucks.

When the foundation looks at requests to grant, they look at local organizations, the number of people who will benefit, and for requests that will benefit the most people for the money.

“Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett came to the foundation. Tim presented how this benefited the other community and the county,” Jacobs said.

“I think it’s unique that the City of Marion would gift two aerial ladder trucks to two departments that did not have aerial trucks,” Goodwin said.

The cost of the new ladder truck was over $1 million. Barnett said buying the truck would have impacted their budget for 10 to 15 years. Now, those funds will be available for training, other equipment and even hiring additional firefighters.

“It’s tremendous,” Marion Fire Commissioner John Barwick said, adding that the city would have to save for years to purchase a new aerial truck.

“We’re here today to say thank you,” Barnett said, adding that they worked on getting the truck for two years.

Marion’s new aerial truck is equipped with compartments that hold rope, hoses, ground ladders, chain saws, tools and equipment. Barnett said fans and power tools are battery operated.

“Now we don’t just have something, we have the best. It’s a top of the line truck,” Barnett said.

For the Carterville Fire Department, the donation of Marion’s older aerial ladder truck means they can increase their capabilities. The department had an engine equipped with ladder of 61 feet. Their “new” aerial truck has a ladder of 103 feet.

“A vehicle like this is huge for us,” Carterville Fire Chief Ron Rains said. “If we had to buy it, the price would be over $1 million.”

They have had the aerial truck’s cab wrapped, so it is white. They also added new lights to the truck.

Rains said the truck will also benefit surrounding communities around Carterville.

By receiving this truck from Marion, Carterville will be able to repurpose their ladder truck, which is a 2000 model, into a fire engine. That will replace a fire engine from 1987 that is still used by the Carterville Fire Department.

“It’s a very positive addition to Carterville Fire Department,” Rains said. “We’re very proud of it and thankful we got it.”

“It’s extremely beneficial and most opportune to receive this incredible ladder truck which increases our capabilities,” Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson said.

He added that with the addition of their old ladder truck being used as fire engine, the city will save money for about 10 years.

The donation of Marion’s other aerial truck is huge for the Williamson County Fire Protection District.

“This gives us a capability we’ve never had,” Fire Chief Jeremy Norris said, adding that the truck will serve the county for many years.

Norris said with all the construction going on in Williamson County, they were in need of an aerial truck.

Williamson County Fire Protection District has 30 pieces of equipment located at six stations in rural areas of Williamson County. They have four full-time firefighters, three part-time and 48 volunteers.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini, Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy, along with employees of the Bank of Herrin and other firefighters all attended the event.