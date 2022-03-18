Marion health products store helps with the 'Good Life'

Rob Landes admits vitamins and nutritional supplements used to be the domain of athletes, bodybuilders and – as he says – “granola types” – because he used to be one of them. He discovered the benefits of proper nutrition as a high school football player.

Landes still champions nutrition and as owner of Good Life Nutrition Co. in Marion he promotes healthy living to a much bigger audience, far beyond the hyper-nutritious, weightlifters and jocks.

“We’ve seen a drastic change over the years in the people that come in,” Landes said. “We used to get the ‘granola types,’ but now it’s what you might call everyday people – those we work with, go to church with; our neighbors. We have moms coming in, wanting to make sure their kids’ immune systems are strong and others wanting to be healthy. It’s become mainstream and there is so much more acceptance and understanding of nutrition.”

Not only has the customer base for nutritional products grown, but so has his company’s offerings.

“We are primarily a supplement shop, but we do offer things like essential oils, health and beauty products and we press our own almond butter and fresh peanut butter. We do have some nut seeds and baking items that are unique, too,” he said.

He has owned the company for the most recent 14 years of its 25-year history, but Landes’ interest in nutrition and physical fitness goes back even longer.

“When I was in high school, I read a book on nutrition and that stuck,” Landes recalled. “I remember going to a nutrition store in Carbondale back then and it all grew from that. I am just passionate about it,” he said.

So much so, that even when working as a professional physical therapist and avid bicyclist, Landes would make frequent trips to Good Life Nutrition Co. He remembered the store being a smaller shop with “very little inventory.”

Things changed for the store and Landes during one of his visits in 2007.

“One day, on the way out of the store after making a purchase, I said, ‘Hey, if you are ever interested in selling this, I would be interested in talking with you about that.’ I followed up with a note about a month later and then the previous owner called me the next night. Within a couple of months, I owned a nutrition store,” he explained.

Since then, the store has grown in square footage, product offerings and customer base. Good Life now overs some 500 products. One thing that has not changed, however, is the presence of Marsha McDaniel, who has managed the store for more than two decades.

“She’s been here the entire time since day one and she hasn’t fired me yet,” Landes said with a laugh. “I can’t do this without good people and that’s the most important thing. We want to have a team that is like a family and is honest with people.”

Landes said customer service has always been part of the Good Life approach, even as people’s approach to nutrition has transformed.

“One of the biggest things I’ve seen change has been nutritional recommendations,” he explained, pointing to what he called the “former vilification of fat” as one example. “We replaced consuming fat in our diets with carbohydrates, primarily in the form of sugar and we thought we were doing ourselves a favor.”

He said today more people are focusing on fueling their bodies correctly.

“We know now that certain fats are helpful and the emphasis on fruits and vegetables has grown. It seems like more and more people are looking for more natural ways to maintain or improve their health. People are being proactive in trying to do nutritional supplementation and lifestyle changes to improve their immune systems.”

Along with the changes in guidelines and recommendations, he said the business has changed, too, pointing to the availability of hemp products and other newer wellness products.