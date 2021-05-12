Marion High School track coach resigns, may receive reassignment after racial controversy

The family previously told The Southern that Baker gave "an insincere apology" and told Amari she could turn in her uniform if she did not want to follow the coach’s rules. At the time, they said they took that to mean Amari was off the track team.

'You are brave'

A crowd of about a dozen stood outside the high school prior to the meeting chanting familiar refrains of “Fire Sara Baker,” and “If you’re racist and get fired, it’s your fault.”

They carried signs and banners and blasted their chants through a portable PA.

Many from the group also addressed the board during the pubic comment portion of the meeting.

“There was no need for her to use that term,” Chastity Mays said, recalling Baker’s alleged statements.

“You are brave,” Darlene Roper said, directly addressing Amari, who was in attendance. She went on to say that the students Baker and others taught have names and deserve to be called by them and not by stereotypes.

Roper, a Black woman, cleared the air as to whether the statements were actually offensive.

“Coming from an African American person, it’s disrespectful,” she said to the board.