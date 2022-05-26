Marion lands new distribution center in ReaderLink

MARION — The city of Marion tacked on a gold star to its already strong economic development portfolio with the addition of a new tenant that has laid claim to the former Circuit City distribution center on Marion's west side.

ReaderLink, which services more than 100,000 chain retailers and specialty stores nationwide, is now the main occupant of the 1-million-square-foot facility.

Established in 2011, ReaderLink has more than 100 positions open to fill at present - both hourly workers and management - with plans to hire additional workers later.

"This is a big win for us," said Marion Mayor Mike Absher. "Although it's not been the city's responsibility to fill the building because it's privately owned space, we did want to help out."

Absher said the city helped to secure a $1 million grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to help purchase some equipment — a returns sortation device — as part of a deal worked with the company to locate in Marion.

ReaderLink made a $3.3 million initial investment as part of the expansion grant agreement.

"One of the primary functions of this facility is to centralize the inventory for our publishing company," said Jeff McReaken, company spokesman. "We serve clients such as Target, Sam's and Costco."

The Oakbrook, Illinois-based company owns six distribution centers in all nationwide, including Marion, which is known as the Midwest Publishing Distribution Center for ReaderLink. Other distribution centers are located in Salem, Virginia; Winder, Georgia; Romeoville, Illinois; Denton, Texas; and Ogden, Utah.

"They've been ramping up for business here in Marion the last several months," Absher said.

According to the company's website, ReaderLink has become the largest full-service book distributor in North America, reaching 99% of the U.S. population every week and selling one-third of all printed trade books. ReaderLink also has partnerships in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and various U.S. military installations across the world.

"Ultimately, we're just proud to be part of a team that's been brought to this area," McReaken said. "We have great local business support from the mayor's office, Glenn Clarida, Senator Dale Fowler, Kathy Lively with Man-Tra-Con; John A. Logan College's workforce development center and Cary Minnis with the Greater Egypt Regional Planning Development Commission.

"Their support is what made bringing this company to Marion such a success," McReaken added. "The local team that we are continuing to build is huge. We're building a great team here."

ReaderLink's publishing division, Printers Row Publishing Group, is a Top 10 U.S. trade publisher. The company distributes interactive children's books, activity kits adult reference books and classic literature.

"In today’s market, we know that people buy books beyond the traditional bookstore," McReaken said. ReaderLink services all kinds of retailers, curating the perfect collection of books to resonate with a variety of shoppers."

ReaderLink also boasts the ReaderLink Cares initiative, having donated over $8 million in books to help foster the love of reading in local communities. ReaderLink has also raised and donated millions of dollars to support reading and literacy.

ReaderLink is located at 1100 Glenn Clarida Drive on the far west end of Marion. The distribution center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People interested in employment at ReaderLink should browse the website at readerlink.com to learn more about the company and potential career opportunities.

