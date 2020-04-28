Marion man dies in ATV crash
Williamson County

A Marion man died Sunday after an ATV crash, according to a news release from Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke.

In Burke's Monday news release, he said Shaunn Curry, 54, was pronounced dead Sunday at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Perry Road and Fuller Road in rural Williamson County. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Burke said it appears Curry's ATV rolled, which resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle. The cause and manner of the crash are under investigation by Illinois State Police and his office, Burke said.

— The Southern

