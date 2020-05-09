Marion man who waited to get heart attack help urges others not to wait to seek care

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Marion man is speaking out about fear of COVID-19 preventing people from seeking emergency care after he waited three days to get help during a heart attack.

On May 1, David Willard of Marion took advantage of the nice weather to power wash his house.

“I worked pretty hard all day. As I went through the evening, I noticed some discomfort in the upper part of my chest, but it didn’t seem to be in the right place to be my heart,” Willard said, adding that he felt discomfort with little pockets of ache.

Willard suspected he had done too much work or had pulled a muscle. He went to bed and had a very restless night. He got up a little early. His “pockets of ache” seemed to float around and change locations.

“My pain was not off the charts, but it certainly was noticeable. I got in bed and again was a little restless,” he said.

Willard considered seeking medical help, but on a weekend, that meant a trip to the hospital emergency room. Two things prevented him from seeking emergency care. He was afraid of catching COVID-19, and the visitation rules in place at the hospital meant his wife couldn’t accompany him.

On Monday morning, his pain was increasing.