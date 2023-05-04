An appellate court has thrown out a Marion man’s child sex abuse conviction, saying Williamson County prosecutors did not present enough evidence to establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

David I. Blue was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse Sept. 10, 2021, during a bench trial and sentenced to six years in prison. The charges stem from allegations that Blue sexually abused a child younger than 13.

However, the appellate court noted in its opinion that the child had cognitive impairments, as well as intellectual and emotional disabilities, and that she had suffered severe neglect during her early childhood before being adopted.

Prosecutors did not offer any witnesses to corroborate the child’s testimony, the appellate court said. An expert witness for the defense suggested that the child’s disabilities and history of trauma might have affected her memory.

Justice Judy Lynn Cates, writing on behalf of the three-judge panel for the Fifth District Appellate Court, said the record indicated that the child seemed to follow the lead of the person questioning her. While she was able to answer straightforward yes-or-no questions, it appeared at times that she was not able to understand what was being asked of her, Cates said. At other times, her answers did not correlate with the questions.

“It is well-settled that the testimony of a single witness is sufficient to support a conviction if the testimony is positive and credible,” Cates wrote in the 23-page opinion issued Tuesday. “Here, (the child’s) conflicting and unreliable statements from the witness stand, together with the lack of corroborating evidence, cast reasonable doubt on the defendant’s guilt.”

Judge Michelle Schafer, who oversaw the trial, said she considered the child’s statements from prior interviews with authorities as part of the assessment of her credibility, according to the appellate opinion. Blue argued that those statements should not have been considered because they were never admitted as evidence.

“Based upon our review of the record, it appears the trial court considered out-of-court statements contained in documents that were not admitted into evidence, at least in part, as evidence corroborating (the child’s) trial testimony and evidence of the defendant’s guilt,” Cates wrote. “To the extent that the court did so, that was error.”

Blue was represented in the appeal by New York attorney Jennifer Bonjean, who has also represented high-profile clients such as actor Bill Cosby and R&B artist R. Kelly. Bonjean had previously filed a motion for a new trial for Blue on Oct. 7, 2021, a motion that Schafer denied.

“We’re just happy the appellate court corrected his conviction,” Bonjean said Thursday afternoon.

Bonjean said the appellate court correctly pointed out that the trial court used out-of-court statements from documents that were not admitted as evidence to corroborate the victim’s testimony and used that as an explanation of their ruling.

Former Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, who was the state's attorney when Blue was tried, previously said the case was handled correctly.

“Evidence was presented at trial, including credible testimony from the victim, and a judge found the defendant guilty," Zanotti said in February 2022. “We believe our criminal justice system worked just fine in this case.”

Blue cannot be retried on the charges, the appellate court found, because doing so would violate principles of double jeopardy, which prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

The Williamson County State’s Attorney's Office can ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review the case. At The Southern's press time, the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office had not responded to The Southern's request for comment.

As of Thursday evening, Blue remained in custody at the Shawnee Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

“The state has some time to decide whether to take it higher. I have moved for a release on an appellate bond yesterday, but there’s no news yet,” Bonjean said.

She added that Blue does not need to stay in prison while the state makes its decision.

