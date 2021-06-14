Marion mayor reveals big plans for former mall site

MARION — Mayor Mike Absher revealed plans Monday night for a multi-sports complex, campground, entertainment and retail venture at and around the site of the former mall.

His announcement came as he gave his State of the City presentation during the city council meeting at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, best known as owners of Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, have begun renovating the mall property.

“Kids and families will never be able to say again that there’s nothing to do in Marion,” Absher said.

Absher also talked about downtown revitalization and renovations to Tower Square Plaza during the part of the address.

The city’s goal is to get more people to Marion and to spend more time while in the city. New dining, retail and living spaces are planned in three buildings.

City Hall will move to the First Southern Bank Building, giving the public better access to services and creating a larger space for council meetings.