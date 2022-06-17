Marion mayor 'thrilled' to land new FedEx facility with promise of more jobs

MARION — It is unclear at this point just how many jobs will be created by the opening of a new FedEx distribution center on West Main Street later this year, but a few hundred might be a pretty good guess.

Marion's Economic Development Director Glenn Clarida said Friday he hasn't been able to get a commitment from the company on the projected number of hires yet, but did point out that a parking lot under construction will accommodate close to 500 vehicles.

"This distribution center will be a great asset not only to Marion but the entire Southern Illinois region," Clarida said. "Although the city won't realize any sales tax from a distribution center, the people who work there will be spending money in our community."

Marion Mayor Mike Absher told The Southern the city is "honored and thrilled" to have a company of this caliber locate its distribution center in Marion.

"Their investment and operations will bring yet another large employer to Marion. We are so thankful for their belief and investment in our vision of Marion as an 'oasis of opportunity,'" Absher said.

Clarida said that FedEx's new distribution hub is perfectly located.

"Initially, they were thinking about locating at REDCO (Regional Economic Development Corporation) Industrial Park until I told them about the property on West Main Street. I told them it might be a little more expensive, but that they could work out those details with the property owner (SunCap). The land is right next to Interstates 57 and 24; close to a four-lane state highway (Illinois 13); and also close to rail service with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe.

"Our location is why Circuit City came here several years ago and it's why Aisin came here," Clarida said. "Aisin now employs 2,100 with workers representing 75 different zip codes."

Clarida said SunCap Property Group purchased 82 acres of land along West Main Street, formerly owned by a local family. Of that 82 acres, FedEx will lease about 54 acres. The remaining 28 acres remain available to a prospective client.

Clarida added that one of the best-selling points with FedEx was a reliable workforce in Southern Illinois.

"That might be the No. 1 factor when companies look to locate here," he said. "We connected with Kathy Lively at Man-Tra-Con, who was really helpful in convincing Fed-Ex that our workforce could fill the job needs."

Lively, who serves as the executive director for the employment service in Marion, said Southern Illinoisans are more than willing to work for a credible wage.

"Where we try to help out is with picking up childcare costs, for example, or mileage reimbursement," Lively said. "We provide financial resources to help people get the support they need until they're earning enough money to afford to pay for things on their own. It's not a handout."

Lively said transportation costs, especially in today's market, can be difficult to navigate without assistance.

"Like childcare costs, transportation costs can be pretty expensive, so that's where we come in," she said. "We work with people who want to go to work. And we also offer training to those displaced workers looking to start a new career.

"We know how frustrating it can be to have a certain skill set that is not valued in a new work environment," Lively said. "We're happy and proud to work with employers. When employers see our commitment to best suit their needs, it sometimes makes a difference in them locating here."

FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick said Thursday that the company had entered into an agreement with SunCap to lease a new 250,000-square-foot distribution center with a target opening date set for this fall.

The new facility, he said, will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.

"We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services," Westrick said. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

FedEx joins ReaderLink as a new distribution center in Marion. ReaderLink is presently using 670,000 of an available 1.1 million square feet of space at the former Circuit City building, now known as the I-57 Logistics Center.

Aisin is using another 300,000 square feet for storage and warehousing, but is planning to relocate to property at REDCO Industrial Park. ReaderLink will then purchase that additional space.

