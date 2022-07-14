Marion Ministerial Alliance food supply dwindling

MARION — Whether it's the dramatic increase in grocery and fuel costs or electric bills doubling this summer, hundreds of east Williamson County residents are reaching out for an assist from the Marion Ministerial Alliance.

And without hesitation, the Alliance does what it can to provide.

JR Russell, executive director for the organization, said the soup kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local church groups serve the meals. Additionally, patrons who reside within the Marion Unit 2 School District are allowed a set amount of food items they can take home from the pantry to supplement what they are able to afford at the stores.

Other families ask for help paying utility costs.

"That's become a pretty constant request this summer," Russell said. "Unfortunately, we have to cap our contribution toward those bills to $150 per household per year. So, that doesn't go very far, but every little bit helps.

"As for the pantry, our supplies are beginning to run a little short. We are providing food for 150 to 200 families a month. That is up from previous summers due to the rising cost of most all food items."

Rev. John Holst, representing the Zion United Church of Christ, is a member of the Alliance board of directors.

"The overall increase in costs this summer has been catastrophic to so many families here in Southern Illinois," he said. "And no school often means no meals provided, so that is an extra burden on families."

Holst said he is encouraged by the fact that the Alliance can provide at least some help.

"This community is a special place. The people here have so much empathy and care for one another. We have a homeless shelter. We have a food pantry. We have a school system that provides for our children in so many ways. We are a suburban life town with an amazing heart."

Russell emphasized that while the Alliance would never turn away a food donation, it is more helpful to him if the donation is cash.

"Bringing us 20 loaves of bread certainly helps, but it's just bread. We can't turn it into meat, for example. With cash, we can pivot to purchase those food items that are in short supply quicker."

To help restock the shelves, the Marion Ministerial Alliance hosts an annual "Rock for Food" fundraiser concert at the Civic Center. This year's featured attraction is Foghat, a 1970s band known for its mega hit, "Slow Ride."

Russell said the concert is set for 7 p.m. on July 31.

"We had to go on a Sunday evening this year instead of a Saturday to coordinate with Foghat's travel schedule," he said. "We still have plenty of tickets available. The cost ranges from $40 (balcony and floor level rear seating) and $60 (closer to the stage floor level) to $100 for up close and personal seating.

"Surprisingly, we have sold more $100 tickets than we have the others," Russell said.

For more information about the concert, call the Civic Center at 1-800-515-2171.