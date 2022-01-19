Marion music festival to feature ex-Staind singer Aaron Lewis, Parmalee, Lanco and more

When area concert promoter Cody Dunbar started his efforts to bring top-flight entertainment to Southern Illinois, he had dreams of staging a multi-day music festival. Now, that dream is coming true – bigger and better than he imagined.

The inaugural Dunbar Music Festival is planned for March 10-12 at The Pavilion in Marion and will feature some of country music’s most popular acts.

Aaron Lewis begins the festival Thursday, March 10 with an acoustic tour. Mitchell Tenpenny with Jacob Bryant will perform Friday, March 11 and Dunbar just announced popular groups Parmalee and Lanco will conclude the three-day festival Saturday, March 12.

Dunbar said the performers span the full range of country music.

“We have three different nights with three different niches of country music. The lineup is way bigger than I expected when we started planning,” he said. “Since I have been doing concerts, one of the things I’ve wanted to do is a festival,” Dunbar said. “There are not a ton of festivals in our area."

Lewis, former lead singer of the rock band Staind, has been performing country music as a solo artist since 2010. His latest album “Frayed at Both Ends,” is set for release next week. His debut album included the single “Am I The Only One,” which reached No. 1 on the Hot Country charts.

Lewis’ concert will be acoustic – “most personal and unplugged,” Dunbar said. “This is an entirely acoustic tour to support his new album.”

On Friday night, Mitchell Tenpenny will perform in a festival-style arrangement of standing room only. He is perhaps best known for his singles “Drunk Me,” “Alcohol You Later” and “Anything She Says.” Tenpenny will be joined by Jacob Bryan.

It’s three nights that are ‘country-esque,’” Dunbar said. “It’s three different niches of country. We got better talent that we expected for this year. I was planning on this level maybe for the third or fourth year of the festival.”

Parmalee and Lanco are co-headliners for Saturday.

“Parmalee has been around a little longer and they have had success for a number of years. Lanco has been blowing up. Their biggest hit is probably ‘Greatest Love Story.’ It’s got nearly 150 million views on YouTube,” Dunbar added. “There are a lot of people who would come just to see one of those bands, but they are getting both in one night.”

We don’t have anything like this in the area,” he said, adding that he wanted to make the performances affordable. “For Friday and Saturday nights there are tickets as low as $29.”

“The thing that strikes me about this line up is that the acts all have hits on the radio or a huge nationwide following,” said Kent Zimmer, morning host on WOOZ-FM, known locally as New Country Z-100. “When I saw the names, I thought, ‘Wow!’ These are acts that you usually would have to go to St. Louis or some other city to see, but they are all going to be right here in our backyard.”

Like many music festivals, the Friday and Saturday events are general admission-standing room only in format. Unlike most similar events, however, the performances will all be indoors.

“Having this series indoors was one of my wish list items and The Pavilion will be great and weather won’t be an issue. I didn’t want to have to worry about the elements,” he added.

Dunbar said he wants to festival to become an annual event, but said it may not be restricted to country music.

Tickets for Thursday and Friday concerts are on sale now; Saturday’s show goes on sale Friday, Dunbar said. Information and tickets are available at www.ilshows.com.

