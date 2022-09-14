Marion native Brice Williams drums his way to success

There have been millions of drumbeats, thousands of miles and at least 25 years since Brice Williams first played drums at the Marion Cultural Civic Center.

In fact, Brice Williams was the last drummer to play the former venue before the landmark was destroyed by fire in 1997. Then, accompanying those on stage for Marion High School’s performance of “Bye-Bye, Birdie,” he was playing drums in the orchestra pit. Next week, he’ll be back at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, this time on the stage, but still drumming, accompanying one of the biggest names in country music.

Williams is the drummer and tour manager for Mark Wills, who, along with Lorrie Morgan, will be in concert in Marion, on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“Basically, I’m doing my dream job; it’s all I ever wanted to do,” Williams, told The Southern from his home in suburban Nashville. “I got bit by the drumming bug early and I was attracted to it.”

He grew up with music all around. His father was a member of Jackson Junction, a popular Southern Illinois country band. Then, a 1992 concert at Southern Illinois University Carbondale sealed the young Williams’ fate.

“Diamond Rio was opening for Alan Jackson and I became just absolutely enamored with Diamond Rio’s drummer, Brian Prout, at that show. I loved his playing and wanted to emulate him,” Williams recalled. “It was that concert in 1992 that just solidified that drumming is what I wanted to do.”

He said since, not only has he become a professional country musician like Prout, but the two have become friends.

“This has become one of those things that 14 year-old me never would have thought could happen,” he added.

Plenty has happened since the concert at SIU and playing drums at Marion High School. Williams attended Belmont University in Nashville, studying music and learning from other musicians he idolized including drummer Chester Thompson, best known for his work with Genesis and Phil Collins. He said he learned a great deal from Thompson, as well as other drummers he has studied with including jazz drummer Dave Weckl and a award winning drummer known as Zoro.

While a student, Williams landed his first “real” country touring gig in 2002 with Kevin Sharp. A couple of years later, Williams started playing drums with then-brand-new country artist Luke Bryan, then filled in as a drummer for Sawyer Brown. In 2006, he began recording and touring with the trio now known as Lady A, playing on the group’s first album and first hit record.

The job with Mark Wills came along in early 2011 and Williams became Wills’ tour manager in 2016, responsible for all aspects of travel, concerts and more.

“When you are on the business side of things, you get to see another world of the music industry and it opens your eyes to a lot of thigs. There’s a lot of working parts to a tour and that’s been the cool part for me – wearing two hats: drummer and tour manager,” he said.

He said playing with Mark Wills is “fantastic,” and called his bandmates and travel companions family. He said he especially is proud of the product they create on stage.

“We’re one of the only bands in this industry where you will not see a computer onstage running vocal tracks or other instrumental tracks or even background vocals. Everything you are hearing in the audience is us on stage,” he explained. “We take great pride in that.”

Wills has had 16 singles crack the Billboard Top 40 Country Charts and was invited into the Grand Ole Opry in 2018.

“I’ve gotten to play on the Opry between 150 and 200 times,” Williams said. “It is my all-time favorite venue to play and I guess the only career dream I have that has not been achieved is to be a member of the Opry house band. That’s something I dream of.”

Williams said the only negative to his career is the travel and being away from his family, but he outlines a long list of positives to being a touring musician.

“I’ve been to most of the 50 states, I’ve been to Canada, Italy and Japan. I’ve literally been everywhere playing drums,” he said, adding that he always is aware that there might be a junior high school drum student carefully studying his every move on stage.

“That’s the thing. You never know who is in the audience and that’s why every time we step on stage, we make sure that we’re putting on the best show we possibly can,” he said.

“I am able to do what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”