Marion native Chris Parton has built stages for NASCAR, Kansas City Chiefs

Sometimes even Chris Parton cannot believe his own career path. It is one that has taken him from toting microphone stands in and out of rural Southern Illinois churches as a youth all the way to the 50-yard line at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

In between, the Marion resident has seen the evolution of technology, been a big part of a lot of concerts and special events, but he is still moving sound equipment.

For 20 years, Parton’s company, Midwest Music Supply, has been meeting the sound, lighting and video needs of churches, schools and venues throughout the region. In recent years, the company has expanded into full live event production, providing not only the technology and engineering services for events, but often even the stages themselves.

Parton admits his beginnings were humble.

“I just grew up doing sound in churches. My parents traveled in a southern gospel group,” he recalls. “From the time I was born, through my teenage years, I was dragging sound systems in and out of churches and events and different venues, so it just became a very natural thing.”

He started his company during a time when presentation and performance systems were becoming a priority for churches and schools, selling and installing sound reinforcement systems in area houses of worship.

“There was a time when a lot of churches shifted more toward contemporary worship and they started adding bands and worship teams and that brought about a need for more equipment. Suddenly the little four- or six-channel audio mixers they had were not adequate,” he said. “Churches have really worked to step up their game with audio, video and lighting. As consumers, we’re living in more of a technological age where, in order to be relevant, churches have had to keep up with the trends.”

He said the technology has evolved as much or more as the tastes, too.

Parton added, “It sure has changed. What you can cram into a single mixing board now used to take racks and racks of processors and things like that to get the job done. Everything is digital and it is crazy what you can do with an iPad and smaller scale systems now.”

Parton said he gained experience by providing equipment and running sound boards for a variety of special events, especially some of WBVN-FM’s first concerts at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

“We did pretty much every show back then and I got to work with a lot of great artists, then things just expanded. Word of mouth has been our main source of advertising and it really snowballed,” he said.

However, it was Midwest Music Supply’s acquisition of a portable stage a few years ago that really set a new trajectory for the company. The company’s first stage – it now has several – not only brought new business, but it also allowed Parton and his team to work more efficiently.

“With events where we had a traditional stage we built with risers and scaffolding, there was a lot of labor involved in that, so we rolled the dice and bought our first hydraulic mobile stage and it’s been a case of working smarter, not harder,” he explains. “I think we did 57 events that first year. Now we are non-stop all spring and summer with all three. We’re just booked solid.”

He said the stages are very unique; he likens them to the children’s television characters called Transformers. Going down the road, he said, they look like standard semi-trailers, but once on-site they morph into much more.

“It just folds out and they are self-leveling. It’s quite amazing,” Parton said. “Depending on the lights, we can usually set the stage up in about 30 minutes, where a few years ago it would have taken probably eight guys about six hours.”

Portable staging has really expanded Midwest Music Supply’s reach, Parton explained.

“It’s opened so many doors for us,” Parton said. “We’ve traveled as far as the Gulf Coast, done NASCAR events and it got us in with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Parton said the team learned of his company’s offerings and contracted him to do the team’s draft festival party – setting his stage up on the Arrowhead Stadium field. The event was a huge success.

“One we did that, they asked if we wanted to be a part of every home game,” he said.

Now, for each home game, Parton and his team provide everything the Chiefs need for the tailgate concert area: stage, sound, lights, generators and even fencing.

“It’s all to make a successful event. We build all of it for every home game and take it down right after kick-off then do it again for the next home game,” he said.

As he shares about being part of the Chiefs family and the way his business has grown, he shakes his head in amazed disbelief.

“I’m just so thankful and blessed to do what I love to do. This is a blessing. It’s perfect,” he shared.

