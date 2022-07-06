Marion native making music in Nashville and performing at home

Over the years, Tiffany Haseker has applauded countless of acts as she sat among the crowd at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, but this time, the applause is for her.

The Williamson County native is making a name for herself as a rising country artist in Nashville – and she’s coming home for a pair of performances.

Haseker was the opening act for a recent Trace Adkins concert in Marion and she will be returning to open for Travis Tritt when he performs at the Cultural and Civic Center, August 19.

“We announced she was added on to the Trace Adkins concert less than a month before that show, so a lot of people that wanted to see her weren’t able to come out that weekend,” explained concert promoter Cody Dunbar. “So we’re thrilled to bring her back again to play in her hometown.”

It’s more than just a homecoming for the Marion High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate. In some ways, opening for Adkins was, she said, “coming full circle.”

“Years ago, one of the first big concerts I ever went to was one where Trace Adkins opened, so I am completely honored to open for him, especially in my hometown,” she said.

Haseker is more than just an opening act. She is beginning to garner attention with her music. The New Music Awards named her as Country New Artist of the Year for 2022 and as recently as June she had two songs on the Country Indie Singles Chart.

She said she always has had a love for music. She recalls singing in Southern Illinois churches at the age of 5 and even dreamed of a music career while majoring in administration of justice at SIU.

“I had contemplated going to law school, but I’ve always had a passion for music, for singing and for performing in general, so I decided that I would move to Nashville and pursue that passion and purpose, so that’s what I did.”

Working a day job, like many aspiring musicians, she focused on songwriting and learning what she called the “ins and outs” of the Nashville music scene. She connected with a producer and her first song was released to radio in 2010. While the song received airplay on Christian radio, Haseker was not an overnight success, yet she remained patient with her career.

“I continued to write music over the next several years, continuing to pursue it and letting it become what it should be,” the 44 year-old said.

It is a couple of recent releases on an independent label which has brought attention to Haseker and her music. The first, “The One” spent several weeks at No. 1 on several music charts and her latest release, “We Need to Talk,” is being included on radio stations’ playlists.

“She is extremely talented,” Dunbar said, adding that he is helping her make even more contacts in music circles. “I think sometimes success is just a matter of finding the right fit and being at the right place at the right time. Often that means having met the right people.”

Dunbar sees the two Marion shows as part of the next step for Haseker.

“This could be part of what gets her to the next level. With her work ethic and talent, she’s not going to settle. She’s really talented.” he said.

For now, Haseker said she is humbled, thankful and blessed. She said she really is not any more nervous about performing “at home” in Marion.

“Nope. Just excited. Really excited,” she said.