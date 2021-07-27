 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion police investigating after human remains discovered in woods
0 comments
breaking urgent

Marion police investigating after human remains discovered in woods

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police
Getty Images
MARION — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased woman Friday night in the 1600 of Peabody Road. 
 
The woman had presumably taken up residence in the area, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department. 
 
Marion officers were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. to a wooden area, where they located the remains of a deceased suspected female. 
 
Members of the Marion Police Department’s Investigations Unit and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation.
 
Due to the condition of the remains, the decedent has not been positively identified, police said. 
 
More information will follow pending the completion of the autopsy.
 
The Marion Police Department is asking for any information relative to the identity of the decedent and/or any information that may be helpful regarding this investigation.
 
Those with information are being asked to contact the Marion Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 618-993-2124, ext. 1206.
 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer on Jan 6th: 'This is how I'm going to die'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion
Local News

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

  • Updated

WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.

SIC builds dynasty in speech and debate
Local News

SIC builds dynasty in speech and debate

  • Updated

Southeastern Illinois College has become a powerhouse in the world of forensics -- competitive speech -- winning the 2021 National Championship Tournament and placing in the top four nationally 26 times since 1986.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News