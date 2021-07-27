Just In
Marion police investigating after human remains discovered in woods
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Paducah law enforcement officials have released the names of those involved in a major pile-up that left one child dead and several injured ov…
The number of COVID-19 cases across the region continues to rise, putting some of the region’s counties into an increased warning level according to state Coronavirus Disease risk metrics.
WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board issued new guidance following an uptick in statewide COVID-19 cases.
Kaya Coleman, 17, started Southern Branch Picnics with a goal of making memorable picnics a simple affair. She provides picnic planning, accessories and food as well as clean-up for clients.
CARBONDALE — Police are investigating after a man suspected of posing as a Mediacom representative tried to enter a resident's home earlier th…
The Illinois Department of Transportation has awarded $4 million towards the design and construction of almost six miles of the Crab Orchard G…
Southeastern Illinois College has become a powerhouse in the world of forensics -- competitive speech -- winning the 2021 National Championship Tournament and placing in the top four nationally 26 times since 1986.
In a word, local public health officials are frustrated.