Marion police investigating after human remains discovered in woods

MARION — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased woman Friday night in the 1600 of Peabody Road.

The woman had presumably taken up residence in the area, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

Marion officers were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. to a wooden area, where they located the remains of a deceased suspected female.

Members of the Marion Police Department’s Investigations Unit and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation.

Due to the condition of the remains, the decedent has not been positively identified, police said.

More information will follow pending the completion of the autopsy.