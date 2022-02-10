Marion police's new therapy K-9 brings calming presence to mental health, crisis calls

MARION – Officer Jason Plichta and therapy K-9 'Paw-fficer' Gary have taken to the streets and schools of Marion to assist in mental health crises.

One of the biggest misconceptions that Plichta and Marion Police Chief David Fitts have to combat is that Gary is not like a regular police K-9, Plichta said.

“They do not sniff drugs,” Fitts said. “They aren’t trained to bite. They aren’t trained to track. They are strictly for people to play with, hold, pet, and touch, in general, to make them feel better. That’s their whole role.”

Plichta and Gary, with the Marion Police Department, took their first official patrol together the first of this year to help bridge the gap between police work and mental health issues.

“That's the trend of how we're going right now,” Plichta said. “We’re actually merging with mental health being a big issue in the police world. Everybody wants to tie to it (drug use) like ‘Oh, it's just drug use,' while really it's like the egg and the chicken, which came first? Is it the mental health led to the drug use? Did the drug use lead to the mental health?"

"I think at the crux of it, getting down to the mental health portion of it is really where we have to start focusing more unfortunately. I mean, it's bad that we have such a mental health issue in Illinois. However, being able to have a dog like Gary, in a program, like the therapy dog unit is something I think will help kind of steer things around to a more acceptable level, to make it easier for us to help those who go into mental health crises," he added.

Plichta and Gary assist in more than drug cases, he said. In the past month they have visited most of the Marion schools, VA hospitals and other first responder agencies.

They even helped with a Department of Children and Family Services case.

“While DCFS was doing the investigation with the parents, Gary was able to hang out with the three kids that were there and going through something. Just watching them interact with Gary, it seemed like there was no care in the world that they had. Everything with them was just focused on Gary. That was it," he said. "...They were smiling. They were playing and laughing with him, petting him again and asking me questions about him.”

First responders across Marion typically have a similar effect when they see Gary as he can help ease the trauma they see every day.

“The minute you walk in, you see the smiles on their faces. You see this huge sigh. You can see the emotion just kind of come out of them like, ‘OK. It's been rough. I've been holding a lot of stuff in. I can just let it go now. ‘ Just watching that sigh, that deep breath out, just shows how much Gary just being there does for people.”

'Paw-fficer' Gary has even traveled to schools upon being requested by students struggling mentally.

On one of their days off, they received a call from a school superintendent asking if Gary could come to the school to help a child, Plichta said.

Through the phone call, he also learned that the school was calling because the child had specifically asked to see Gary so they could make it through the day, Plichta said.

"That’s what this is about," Plichta said. "The fact that we have this small child, and it's not even an adult, it's a child, who specifically said, I know, that's going to help me get through this day, get through this event that I'm facing right now, was awesome.”

Marion and surrounding communities have rallied behind the idea and have made the therapy K-9 project financially possible.

Paw-fficer Gary is a completely community-funded project, and Plichta is overjoyed with the support they have gotten for this new initiative.

“So far the community response and the outreach with donations and fundraisers we've been doing is it's blows my mind how many people outside of these four walls support Gary. It’s not just Marion. It's other cities. It's Herrin, Energy and Carterville. I've had people as far as North Carolina and New Hampshire. I couldn't be more proud of the community I work for, and the community that surrounds us here with all the people from different towns that have been able to, to help and work with us. And it's awesome. I mean, it really is like, thank you the biggest thing I can say.”

Their current fundraiser include $10 patches. They can be ordered by reaching out to plichta@marionpolicedept.com.

Schools and others can also make requests for Gary to come visit them in non-emergency situations at the same email.

Despite the program still being early on in its inception, Plichta and Fitts are both proud of the work Gary is doing.

“The program is still very new,” Fitts said. “We are still feeling our way through, but at this point Gary's doing fantastic. We get requests quite often. He's been a big hit at the schools. A couple children have had a couple issues, and he went to the schools and made a big difference in them children. In that respect, we're very happy. So far, it's going well.”

As the program grows, Plichta is looking forward to building the bond Gary has with the community, he said.

“We're forging forward and building that community bond between the police department and them because, ideally, if we can get these kids on the right track early, we don't have to see them in the world that we work in on the negative side of things. I’m hoping that bringing Gary around kind of steers them towards more positive things about the positive side of police. What we can do and what we can bring to the table. That we are here to help. We are here to do whatever we can to make you guys feel better.”

