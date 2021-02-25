Marion receives $1 million grant to renovate blighted Tower Square building

About $1 million of the $11 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds awarded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Thursday is going to the City of Marion for renovation of the blighted Tower Square building in the heart of town.

The award was announced in a news release Thursday. The release said the Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program grants, part of the Rebuild Illinois initiative, will support 11 new capital development projects across the state, paving the way to projects that will create long-term investment in communities, while creating an estimated 824 construction jobs statewide.

Marion’s Tower Square building, at 602 Tower Square Plaza, will be renovated for future business use according to the news release.

The release said Shovel Ready capital funds have been awarded to projects that require a substantial upfront investment in order to get off the ground. State funding will be leveraged against $46 million in local and private funds committed in order to unlock a total $57 million total community impact.

“Marion’s Tower Square building is currently a blighted and unused facility in the heart of the City of Marion. I’m thrilled that this will become a vibrant space for retail and housing,” State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said in the news release. “I am grateful for these capital dollars, which will help jumpstarting job creation and investment in Southern Illinois.”

