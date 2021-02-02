Marion seeks artists to help reach its goal of founding a formal mural district

MARION — Artists are wanted to expand Marion’s Mural Project. The city currently has five murals, and they are seeking artists to complete concepts for 10 additional murals. Those awarded projects will receive $1,500 in funding.

Allison Hasler, community programs director for the city, said the goal is for Marion to have a formal mural district.

“To become a designated mural district in Illinois, you have to have seven murals within walking distance of each other,” Hasler said.

When Mayor Mike Absher was elected in 2019, one of his goals was revitalizing the city. He specifically wanted to make the city more appealing to visitors driving through Marion. The city developed plans for economic development and creative placemaking for Tower Square Plaza, which is the heart of downtown.

As a result of this revitalization plan, three dilapidated buildings in the area of Tower Square Plaza have been purchased by private investors. The mural project is part of that larger downtown revitalization plan.

In 2020, the vision of a downtown mural district unfolded with a committee of city officials, community leaders and artists.