Marion seeks artists to help reach its goal of founding a formal mural district

MARION — Artists are wanted to expand Marion’s Mural Project. The city currently has five murals, and they are seeking artists to complete concepts for 10 additional murals. Those awarded projects will receive $1,500 in funding.
Allison Hasler, community programs director for the city, said the goal is for Marion to have a formal mural district.
“To become a designated mural district in Illinois, you have to have seven murals within walking distance of each other,” Hasler said.
When Mayor Mike Absher was elected in 2019, one of his goals was revitalizing the city. He specifically wanted to make the city more appealing to visitors driving through Marion. The city developed plans for economic development and creative placemaking for Tower Square Plaza, which is the heart of downtown.
As a result of this revitalization plan, three dilapidated buildings in the area of Tower Square Plaza have been purchased by private investors. The mural project is part of that larger downtown revitalization plan.
In 2020, the vision of a downtown mural district unfolded with a committee of city officials, community leaders and artists.
Hasler said the city, in partnership with Little Egypt Arts Association, applied for a $200,000 grant from National Endowment of the Arts to install 10 murals. Funding will be announced in April 2021. They will have proposals ready to go as soon as the funding announcement is made. She stressed that the city will move forward with or without that funding.
Applications for the juried competition will be accepted though Feb. 28. The proposals will be scored in March. Winners will be announced no later than April 30.
“I’ve had a lot of phone calls and talked with Illinois Arts Council,” Hasler said. Illinois Arts Council will announce the competition in its newsletter.
Artists can submit proposals for as many of the locations as they wish. The same artist could be chosen for more than one mural.
Three informational meetings are scheduled for those interested in applying for a grant. Zoom meetings will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10; and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“It’s been a really great effort from our district by Marion Cultural and Civic Center Director Josh Benson,” Hasler said.
Benson will be the technical advisor for each mural. He will be able to help anyone who needs a little assistance.
Currently, murals are located on Little Egypt Arts Association at 601 Tower Square Plaza, the south wall of Lavish Box at 605 Tower Square Plaza, the west wall of Byassee Music and Sound at 521 W. Main St., and the west and south walls of Union Street Arts at 118 E. Union St.
A fifth mural was competed as part of a Girl Scout Gold project on the west wall of Pickers Antique Mall at 108 E. Jefferson St., and a butterfly mural is on the west wall of Marion Lawn and Small Engine at 300 E. Union St.
Application packets are available on the city’s website, cityofmarionil.gov, and Facebook page, facebook.com/CityofMarionIL.
