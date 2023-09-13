In 2010, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Innovation Development and Economy Act, which allows municipalities to issue sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds.

The legislation was championed in 2010 by State Rep. John Bradley.

STAR bonds are an incentive that use the state’s incremental sales tax and local incremental sales tax within a STAR bond district to encourage a developer to transform the area into a retail and entertainment destination.

STAR bonds mature in 23 years. They are paid from the incremental sales tax, or the part of the tax that grows with development. Risk is assumed by the purchaser or the bonds. The city and its taxpayers assume no risk.

STAR bonds are issued to pay for projects in a designated district.

Funds can be used to pay for property acquisition, site preparation or infrastructure.

Projects must be for specific destination uses, such as large retail, hotels or entertainment.

Projects must draw visitors from more than 70 miles or other states.

Requirements of the projects include minimum square footage and minimum investment.

Shortly after the legislation passed, the city of Marion, under the leadership of then-Mayor Robert Butler, created a STAR bond district. The city had a developer from the metro-east region, but the developer left in 2013.

Butler tried to find a new developer, but was unsuccessful due to a sluggish economy.

The STAR bond district and the idea of projects laid dormant until Millennium Destination Development began working on ideas for the old mall property.

As Rodney Cabaness and Mayor Mike Absher overlayed their plans on a map for their project ideas, they noticed the words "STAR Bond District" on the map.

They contacted the Illinois Department of Revenue and worked together to develop the STAR bond project.