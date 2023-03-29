A Marion teenager has been charged in connection to multiple shootings in Carbondale late last year and will be tried as an adult, according to a joint press release from Jackson County States Attorney Joseph Cervantez and Carbondale Chief of Police Stan Reno.

Brennan Gibbs, 17, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from two separate incidents in December: the first, a report of shots fired about 11 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Forest Street. Additionally, police responded to shots fired in the 400 block of West Pecan Street on Dec. 24. Similar incidents were reported that evening in Herrin and Marion and offices suspected the shootings were related. In all instances, a suspect could not be located.

A “vehicle of interest” was located by Williamson County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 8 and suspects were arrested.

Cervantez’s petition to have Gibbs tried as an adult was granted by the court. He said cooperation among law enforcement agencies in Jackson and Williamson counties was important.

“We will continue working together to keep Southern Illinois a safe community,” he said, adding that the charges are not an evidence of guilt.

A pre-trial hearing for Gibbs is set for April 18.

