Marion VA program creates 'phone buddies' for veterans

Loneliness is a problem that plagues many individuals. The holidays – a time when we are supposed to be “cheery and bright” can make that loneliness more intense. For many veterans who already may be alone or isolated, these weeks can be devastating.

Fortunately, help for many local veterans is a phone call away - a call they can look forward to each week. A call placed to them by a member of the Veteran Affairs Compassionate Contact Corps: Volunteers who regularly reach out to area service veterans as a sort of “telephone buddy.”

The Marion VA Health Care System was one of eight VA institutions to pilot the program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outreach, in which selected and trained volunteers make weekly telephone or virtual video calls to local veterans, was so successful that it not only received national attention, but also has continued and expanded after the pandemic.

“It’s been referred to as a phone buddy program, but it really is more involved than that,” explained Maria Buehler, voluntary service officer with the Marion VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement who oversees the local program. “It provides companionship to offset the social or geographical isolation of veterans – the things that can contribute to factors like depression, loneliness or worse.”

Buehler said clinicians and social workers with the VA refer veterans for the program and if the former service members agree, they are matched with volunteers who make regular telephone calls to the veterans, chatting about things that matter to them.

“They have the opportunity to develop a relationship that provides for social interaction and human connection that helps our veterans feel valued and connected,” she said.

Volunteers – including some who are veterans themselves – must go through a background check and some training before being matched with a veteran. Some even request multiple veterans with whom to chat weekly. They connect through telephone calls or online applications such as Zoom or Facetime. In-person visits are not allowed.

“The program fills in a gap that clinicians can’t provide because they have such large caseloads and time constraints,” Buehler said, explaining that volunteers are given the latitude to report pertinent information back to the VA if they feel it is important for the health or safety of the veteran. “That’s where our office comes in; it gives the volunteers somewhere to refer concerns or important feedback.”

Currently about 40 veterans participate in the program, she said. Volunteers include all ages and both men and women. Veterans include those who served in Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Desert Storm or other deployments as well as those who have served more recently or on other assignments.

She said volunteers have reported how grateful the veterans are for the weekly calls and how they benefit themselves from their role in the program.

Buehler said, “One volunteer told me her veteran said to her, ‘I’m so glad you called me today. I really needed this.’ Then she said her comment ‘validated my effort and made me fully realize how beneficial just a simple phone call can be.’”

Buehler said she hopes to see the program grow both locally and nationally.

“We’ve had approximately 106 veterans receive calls since we started the program with 65 participating volunteers,” she said, adding that caregivers of veterans are also eligible for the “social prescription” program.

The initial pilot effort garnered Buehler and her peers the 2020 ICARE Honor Award from the Secretary of Veteran Affairs and led to the implementation of similar programs at more than three dozen other VA sites.

“We know that loneliness is as bad for you as smoking a half pack of cigarettes a day,” Prince Taylor, acting national director of the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement and a Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus, said from his Washington office. “This work at the Marion VA will help us to continue to be there for our veterans through southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.”

Buehler said potential volunteers must be at least age 18 and pass a background check, attend program training and be screened as a good candidate for the program. They do not need to have any connection to the military.

“Potential volunteers need to know how to actively listen and engage veterans in conversation,” she added. “The intent is to listen and understand and empathize.”

There is a need for volunteers for the Compassionate Contact Corps. More information is available by calling the Marion VA Health Care System Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 618-993-4121.